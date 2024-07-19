Kasey Jo Breaks Free with Sultry Debut Single and Music Video, "Wanna Be Used"
Seasoned Singer-Songwriter Kasey Jo Invites Listeners to Embrace Their Desires in the Steamy Forthcoming ReleaseLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the whirlwind of modern life, it's easy to lose ourselves. We rush from one obligation to the next, our minds cluttered with to-do lists and deadlines. In this chaotic dance, we often forget to pause, breathe, and truly feel.
Kasey Jo, the rising star who calls Cincinnati home, is poised to redefine the music scene with her fiery debut single, "Wanna Be Used." Scheduled for release on August 2, 2024, this track embodies an invitation to freedom, celebrating the uninhibited intimacy and adventurous spirit shared with a loved one.
Kasey Jo is no stranger to the stage. Growing up in a musically rich environment, she honed her craft under the influence of diverse artists, from the soulful power of Tina Turner to the classic country storytelling of Merle Haggard.
This multifaceted background has shaped her into a versatile performer, capable of naturally blending elements of Classic Country, Soul, and Classic Rock into her original music. Known for her captivating live performances in and out of state, Kasey Jo has delighted audiences with a mix of heartfelt ballads, soulful grooves, and rock anthems.
The release of "Wanna Be Used" marks a key milestone in Kasey Jo's career. Recorded at the notable In The Doghouse Studios in Cincinnati, this debut single showcases not only her raw talent but also the adept production skills of industry veterans. In The Doghouse Studios, founded by the collaborative genius of 323 muziq's Darius Byers and Bryan Fairbanks, and Leroy Ellington Productions' Leroy Ellington, provided the perfect environment for Kasey Jo's artistry to flourish.
With state-of-the-art facilities and a team boasting collective experience spanning genres and generations, In The Doghouse Studios has helped bring Kasey Jo's vision to life with pristine clarity and authenticity.
"Wanna Be Used" is an experience. From the moment Kasey Jo's velvet voice is heard, inhibitions melt away and desires come to the forefront. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of intimate moments, setting a tone of playful allure. The chorus, with its bold declaration, is an anthem of empowerment and trust.
Kasey Jo explains the inspiration behind the song: "In a world where we are constantly on the go, controlled by our jobs and daily tasks, this track invites you to strip away the stress and be your true self. In the safety of your intimate space, embrace your desires, experience love without boundaries, and feel truly alive." The artist hopes that listeners will feel a sense of liberation and exhilaration when they hear the song. "We want you to feel a deep, intimate connection and a thrilling sense of adventure," she adds.
Music lovers are encouraged to mark their calendars for August 2, 2024, when "Wanna Be Used" and an accompanying music video will be released. But the excitement doesn't stop there – Kasey Jo has a string of releases planned for the coming months. In September, fans can look forward to her second single, "Can't Help Falling in Love." October will see the release of her debut EP titled "What's Love," featuring four tracks, including "Wanna Be Used," "Can't Help Falling in Love," "I'll Be Gone," and a cover of "White Horse."
For those who can't wait to experience Kasey Jo's magnetic stage presence, be sure to check out her official website at https://www.kaseyjo.com for upcoming show dates. Follow her journey on Instagram (@kaseyjomusic) and Facebook for behind-the-scenes glimpses into her creative process. And don't forget to pre-save "Wanna Be Used" using this link.
As the August 2 release date approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be a groundbreaking debut. "Wanna Be Used" is poised to establish Kasey Jo as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry – an artist unafraid to push boundaries and invite her audience on a journey of self-discovery and emotional expression. Get ready to be used, in the best possible way, by Kasey Jo's intoxicating voice and musical journey that ignites the soul.
