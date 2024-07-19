DEP Advances Liberty State Park Revitalization Program by Launching Pilot Free Shuttle Service

(24/P027) TRENTON – As part of the Liberty State Park Revitalization Program and in response to public feedback, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Friday will launch a free shuttle service to improve connectivity to light rail transit and access to amenities spread throughout the park. The pilot shuttle service, starting Friday, July 19, will operate on weekends and select other days through Sept. 29. The shuttle service will include stops at the Liberty Science Center and the Liberty State Park Light Rail Station.

Two shuttle buses, one with a wheelchair lift, will transport visitors along a designated route on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during specific times for special events. A shuttle will arrive at each stop approximately every 20 minutes. Previously, a pay-to-ride NJ TRANSIT shuttle service operated at the park from 2000 until 2010. Extensive stakeholder engagement through the Liberty State Park Revitalization Program revealed significant interest in resuming a shuttle service in the park to enhance access to park amenities.

“Liberty State Park is the most visited state park in New Jersey and an important recreational resource for area residents,” said Commissioner LaTourette. “Throughout DEP’s robust public engagement process, many have expressed the need for better connectivity between Liberty State Park’s amenities. This free shuttle service seeks to fulfill that need and better serve surrounding communities. Inclusivity has always been a priority of the revitalization program and we are thrilled to offer this service that will make getting around this iconic park more convenient for all.”

The park-wide shuttle service has eight stops:

Liberty Science Center Light Rail Station Liberty Landing Marina & NYC Ferry Statue of Liberty Ferry North Picnic Area & Playground Nature Center South Picnic Area & Park Office Parking & Hudson River Waterfront Walk

A map showing the locations of the shuttle stops is available online.

“This pilot shuttle service is an exciting new amenity being introduced thanks to the Liberty State Park Revitalization Program,” said John Cecil, Assistant Commissioner for State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites. “The shuttle will greatly enhance accessibility, allowing those with mobility disabilities to fully experience all that Liberty State Park has to offer. It will make travel easier and more convenient within the park.”

A ridership survey will be available in August and be conducted onboard at select times, and more widely released online. Rider satisfaction and feedback will inform adjustments for the pilot and future shuttle services.

“This is a significant step in our public engagement efforts to determine solutions for ensuring everyone can access and enjoy Liberty State Park,” said Maggie McCann, Administrator for Urban State Parks & Initiatives. “We encourage shuttle users to take the brief survey to help us enhance the service during the pilot period and shape the long-term program.”

In addition to running on weekends from July 19 to Sept. 29, the pilot shuttle will operate for special events on the following dates and times:

Friday, July 19 – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the Water Lantern Festival

Saturday, July 20 – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the Water Lantern Festival

Tuesday, July 30 – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Outcrops Concert

Monday, Sept. 2 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Labor Day

Saturday, Sept. 21 – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the Water Lantern Festival

Sunday, Sept. 22 – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the Water Lantern Festival

One of the shuttles has 16 seats with room for one wheelchair, or 20 seats when a wheelchair is not being transported; the other shuttle has 25 seats and room for six standing passengers. The pilot shuttle service is funded by the American Rescue Plan economic stimulus package. Additional information and updates on the pilot shuttle service can be found on the Liberty State Park Revitalization Program microsite.

Revitalization Program Background and Forthcoming Public Engagement

The Liberty State Park Revitalization Program will bring more than 100 acres of active recreation, arts, and cultural improvements to Liberty State Park’s perimeter, while also creating a central park at its heart. The central park like feature will include world-class natural landscapes that build resilience to flooding and climate change while providing passive recreation and educational opportunities for the public.

In October 2023, the DEP broke ground on a major component of the LSP Revitalization Program—the cleanup and restoration of the long fenced-off interior area of the park. Detailed information about each of the revitalization phases is included on DEP’s Liberty State Park Revitalization Program microsite.

The DEP will host the fourth in a series of open house-style events in the fall to engage directly with the public and seek feedback on conceptual plans for the revitalization of Liberty State Park. The open house will focus on LSP-North (Phase 1B) which aims to bring public amenities along the Audrey Zapp Drive corridor and includes the revitalization of the Central Railroad of New Jersey (CRRNJ) Terminal Building’s bush-style trainshed. In June, design consultants Arup were awarded a contract to develop the design for LSP-North.

For more information and updates on the Liberty State Park Revitalization Program, visit dep.nj.gov/revitalizelsp/

