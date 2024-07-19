ShedHub Partners with Hunt Portable Buildings to Expand Availability of Sheds and Accessory Buildings

Hunt Portable Buildings logo

SHELL KNOB, MISSOURI, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShedHub announced a strategic partnership with Hunt Portable Buildings, a provider of portable buildings across the central four-state region. This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility and variety of portable buildings for customers seeking additional space on their property. With over seven years of experience, they offer a wide range of products, including sheds, cabins, barns and carports. Known for their customer service and flexible payment options, Hunt Portable Buildings represents renowned brands like Derksen Portable Buildings, Eagle Carports, American Steel Carports, and Legacy Buildings.

This partnership leverages ShedHub's online platform to showcase Hunt Portable Buildings' extensive product lineup, providing customers with a smooth browsing and purchasing experience. The integration of ShedHub’s digital capabilities with Hunt Portable Buildings’ broad product offerings promises to meet the growing demand for durable and affordable portable buildings in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

"We are excited to join forces with Hunt Portable Buildings," said Jeff Huxmann, CEO and Co-Founder of ShedHub. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide customers with the widest options for their portable building needs."

Customers can explore the full range of Hunt Portable Buildings’ offerings on ShedHub’s platform, benefiting from expert advice and professional recommendations from Hunt's experienced staff.

For more information about ShedHub and Hunt Portable Buildings, visit https://shedhub.com and https://www.huntportablebuildings.com.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online platform connecting customers with portable building sellers. Their mission is to simplify the process of searching and purchasing sheds.

About Hunt Portable Buildings

Hunt Portable Buildings has been serving the central four-state region for over seven years with sheds and portable buildings. With locations in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas, Hunt Portable Buildings is committed to customer care and flexible financing options.