Zolo Releases Comprehensive List of Best Places to Live in Canada
The housing market is certainly a hot topic, but there’s more to finding the right place to live than price.
The housing market is certainly a hot topic, but there’s more to finding the right place to live than price.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is housing affordability the only factor when choosing a place to live? What other important factors should home buyers consider?
— Jordann Kaye, Spokesperson
When choosing a place to live, home prices are the primary determining factor for many. After all, the average home price in Canada was $699,117 in May 2024, which is no small sum.
However, there’s more to consider when finding a community where you’ll thrive financially, mentally, physically and professionally.
With this in mind, Zolo has created a list of the Best Places to Live in Canada. Zolo ranked regions according to home price, household income, population growth, unemployment rate, crime rate, access to a primary healthcare provider, sunny days per year and walkability.
Pinning Down the Top 10—Ottawa Comes Out on Top
The top ten best places to live are ranked based on a balance of affordability and quality of life. According to Zolo, Ottawa claims the top spot. The capital city ranks well due to its affordability and low crime severity index. High real estate prices in Toronto and Vancouver resulted in a lower ranking on the list.
Factors to Consider When Choosing the Right Home
The report breaks down the top locations according to different groups, including families, young adults, retirees and nature lovers. The report found:
- Barrie & District, ON, is ranked number one for families
- Saskatoon, SK, ranks number one for young adults
- Retirees should consider top-ranked Saint John, NB
- Nature lovers should explore Ottawa, ON, as an ideal location
In addition to its careful market segmentation, the report examines both the details and the broader picture. For example, New Brunswick’s strong ranking is due to the high percentage of people with access to primary health care providers and lower home prices—ideal for retirees and families. Additionally, the cities that rank highly for young adults boast universities and other opportunities for higher education.
About Zolo
Zolo is one of Canada’s most popular national real estate marketplaces. Each month, over 10 million home shoppers use Zolo to level up how they buy, sell, rent, finance and learn about real estate.
Press Contact
Jordann Kaye, Content Marketing Manager and Spokesperson
jordann.kaye@zolo.ca
Ph: 902-401-0610
Jordann Kaye
Zolo
+1 9024010610
email us here