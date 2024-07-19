Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,444 in the last 365 days.

Editor of The Journalist: candidates' election statements

As voting starts, read the pitches of the eight candidates for the job of The Journalist editor

The names of shortlisted candidates are: Sean Bell, Christine Buckley, Tessa Clarke, Phil Creighton, Gerard Cunningham, Helen Parton, Brian Pelan and Craig Thomas.

The closing date for receipt of ballots is noon Monday 12 August with an announcement of the result on the following day. Endorsement from the NUJ's National Executive Council is also expected on 13 August.

Your can read there election statements here:

Return to listing

You just read:

Editor of The Journalist: candidates' election statements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more