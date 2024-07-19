Editor of The Journalist: candidates' election statements

As voting starts, read the pitches of the eight candidates for the job of The Journalist editor

The names of shortlisted candidates are: Sean Bell, Christine Buckley, Tessa Clarke, Phil Creighton, Gerard Cunningham, Helen Parton, Brian Pelan and Craig Thomas.

The closing date for receipt of ballots is noon Monday 12 August with an announcement of the result on the following day. Endorsement from the NUJ's National Executive Council is also expected on 13 August.

Your can read there election statements here:

Return to listing