NUJ condemns vile abuse of reporter

The union has condemned the vile online abuse of a court reporter employed by Reach Ireland following her coverage of the court appearance of several individuals charged with incidents at Coolock, Dublin recently arising from anti migrant protests.

The journalist has been subjected to threats and online abuse and has had to seek Garda assistance.

Séamus Dooley, Irish Secretary NUJ said the union was “gravely concerned” that a reporter should have endured abuse for their diligent and professional reporting of court proceedings, including the accurate recording of the names and addresses of defendants. He said:

“The level of abuse piled upon this reporter is shocking. It is the function of reporters in court to record the details confirmed in open court. Publication of the names addresses and ages of defendants was entirely appropriate. Such publication is necessary to avoid incorrect Identification or confusion with people having the same name in a locality. There was nothing extraordinary in the reporting of this case, but extremist groups have chosen to single out the reporter. She has the full support of her NUJ colleagues in Reach newspapers and of her editor. "Social media platforms, including X must do more to prevent online abuse. The NUJ has long been concerned at the toxic and often misogynistic abuse of journalists. This case has been reported to An Garda Siochana and we encourage our members to always report abuse. "No journalist should have to endure abuse, threat to their home, or require police patrols in their neighbourhood.”

