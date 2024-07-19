KnipBio Inc. welcomes new CEO
With the new CEO's appointment, KnipBio Inc. aims to harness commercial growth.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KnipBio, a leading precision fermentation biotechnology company, today announced new CEO, Caitlin Wege
The Board of Directors of KnipBio is pleased to announce the appointment of Caitlin Wege as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Caitlin brings over 15 years of experience working with companies across various industries, with a sharp focus on operational excellence and strategic growth. She has a proven track record of leading organizational change that aligns with long-term goals.
“We are happy to welcome Caitlin Wege into the next chapter at KnipBio,” from board member Jonathan Fleming, “Her experience and passion towards the company’s current goals and mission will be valuable as KnipBio continues to pioneer innovative solutions in the aquaculture sector.”
Larry Feinberg, KnipBio’s co-founder and outgoing CEO, will continue to stay involved with the company as a board member. “I am confident that Caitlin Wege and the KnipBio team will continue to drive our mission forward with the same passion and dedication that has brought us this far. I look forward to supporting the company in new ways and watching it reach new heights.”
About KnipBio:
KnipBio is a precision fermentation biotechnology company focused on developing sustainable single-cell protein (SCP) feed and functional ingredient solutions for the aquaculture industry. Our innovative products, derived from naturally occurring microbes, aim to address the global challenge of providing high-quality nutrition to the aquaculture industry while maximizing farm production and minimizing environmental impact. KnipBio’s mission is to transform the future of aquaculture with our proprietary technology, ensuring a healthier planet and a sustainable food supply for generations to come.
