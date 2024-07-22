Chef and Filmmaker Adán Medrano Shares Recipe for Grapefruit Pie Featured in Documentary 'Truly Texas Mexican'

Chef Medrano shares the grapefruit pie recipe that's a favorite in the Rio Grande Valley, south Texas Artist, Celeste De Luna shares her Grapefuit Pie recipe with Chef Adán Medrano in the film,"Truly Texas Mexican."

Grapefruit Pie recipe by artist Celeste De Luna, native of the Rio Grande Valley, who prepares the pie in the documentary feature film, "Truly Texas Mexican."

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef and filmmaker Adán Medrano is sharing the recipe for the now famous grapefruit pie, which was featured in his documentary, "Truly Texas Mexican."

The recipe uses the Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit and was shared and prepared during the documentary by artist Celeste De Luna, a native of the Rio Grande Valley. It is just one of the many authentic and traditional recipes featured in the film. The full recipe, with detailed, step-by-step instructions, is available on Adán Medrano's website "On Food and Culture."

Medrano is the executive producer and writer of the the film which won best documentary at the New York Independent Cinema Awards. It explores the daily life, history, and cooking in South Texas, shedding light on often misunderstood topics such as immigration, agriculture, and farmworkers. The film connects food to social and cultural life.

"Truly Texas Mexican" is a groundbreaking documentary that delves into the rich culture and cuisine of the Texas borderlands. Through interviews with locals, historical context, and mouth-watering recipes, the film showcases the Native American roots of Texas Mexican food. Adán Medrano, a renowned chef and filmmaker, takes viewers on a journey through the vibrant and diverse communities of South Texas, highlighting the importance of food in their daily lives.

The film is currently streaming on Amazon, as an Amazon Prime Movie, and on other steaming services, including Apple TV and Google TV.

In sharing her grapefruit pie recipe in the film, artist Celeste De Luna explains that cooking is an artistic practice, and that it is linked to land, family and the issues of labor and immigration. It is a delicious dish that is known predominantly in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas. "This refreshing and tangy dessert is a perfect representation of the importance of South Texas cooking to US gastronomy," said Medrano.

In addition to the Grapefruit Pie, "Truly Texas Mexican" features a variety of other dishes that are deeply rooted in the history and culture of South Texas. From fideo, to mole and barbacoa, each dish tells a story and provides a glimpse into the daily life of the people living in the borderlands. The film is a celebration of the diverse and vibrant communities in South Texas and aims to break stereotypes and misconceptions about the region.

"Truly Texas Mexican" is a must-watch for anyone interested in food, culture, and history.