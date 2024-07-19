ANNOUNCING SEASON 4 OF RED WITH HOSTS MICHELLE BARONE + ASHLEIGH MCPHERSON OF IHEART MEDIA OF THE HV

Hosts of RED

RED is a movement to share entertaining conversations with some of the world's most influential people. I believe sharing stores is the greatest way to inspire others.” — Michelle Barone

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for the most electrifying season yet as Michelle Barone and Ashleigh McPherson return to iHeartMedia of the Hudson Valley with the fourth installment of their smash-hit podcast + show, "RED."

Premiering August 6th, this season promises to be nothing short of spectacular, captivating audiences with its unparalleled blend of entertainment and authentic conversations.

Michelle Barone and Ashleigh McPherson, renowned for their dynamic presence and captivating storytelling, invite listeners on a journey through the latest trends, hottest topics, and exclusive interviews with today's biggest stars like, music icons La Bouche, influencer Maximo Rivano, former NBA player Jeff Coby, podcaster and DJ Mike Press, Founder of MB Talent - Nicole Pomije, and more. From thought-provoking conversations to unforgettable moments, "RED" Season 4 is set to keep you listening.

This season, "RED" proudly partners with Mental Health America of Dutchess County, Rock and Roll Designs, and Pixi Beauty as esteemed sponsors.

Mental Health America of Dutchess County and their CEO, Andrew O’Grady are dedicated to promoting mental wellness and providing support for those in need, aligning with the show's mission to engage in meaningful conversations that matter and make a difference. Rock and Roll Designs brings glamorous jewelry on set with crystal beads to inspire spiritual growth and remind wearers to embrace life's journey and live each day to its fullest.

Pixi Beauty, known for their skin-loving products, enhances the show's glow with their commitment to natural beauty. Together, these sponsors help create a richer, more impactful experience for the listeners.

"We're thrilled to bring 'RED' back for another groundbreaking season," said Michelle Barone. "This show is all about connecting with our audience, exploring what matters most, and delivering top-notch entertainment and important stories that shape culture week after week."

Tune in and join the excitement as Michelle and Ashleigh take center stage once again, on all streaming platforms and iHeartMedia of the HV. Don't miss a minute of the action – because this is not just a podcast, it's an experience.

For more information and to stay updated on all things "RED," visit michellebaroneonline.com/red and follow us on Instagram @michellebaroneonline and @ashhmcpherson

About Michelle Barone

Michelle Barone is a seasoned radio personality with a passion for bringing compelling stories to life. With a career spanning over 20 years in broadcasting, she has established herself as a leading voice in the industry. Michelle's dedication to her craft and ability to connect with listeners have earned her widespread notoriety.

About Ashleigh McPherson

Ashleigh McPherson is a lifestyle TikToker and influencer, known for her engaging and relatable content. As co-host on Michelle Barone RED, she brings creativity and a fresh perspective to the show.

Check out the podcast: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-michelle-barone-red-114753389/

Check out the video version: https://www.youtube.com/@michellebaronered

For media inquiries, please contact: Gabriela Ferrone, Gabriela@MichelleBaroneMedia.com

Join the conversation: #REDSeason4 #MichelleBaroneRED #iHeartMediaHV

