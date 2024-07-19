Submit Release
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprises (CNE) Partners with World Changers Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning on July 15th, 224 participating volunteers from 10 different churches form a construction-focused mission trip across Chattanooga, TN. Volunteers, young and old from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas will serve the Chattanooga community by completing assignments ranging from painting and roofing to building handicap ramps. The project will serve 18 homes in Ridgedale and Oakgrove with the goal to improve the quality of life for local residents while providing tools and training to equip students for a lifetime of missional living.

World Changers has had a presence in Chattanooga for over 20 years, but this is the first year partnering with CNE.

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is a well-known organization for its commitment to providing safe and affordable housing for local residents. For the past several years, CNE’s Neighborhood Investment and Community Engagement (NICE) staff have been focusing their work in the Ridgedale and Oak Grove neighborhoods. When the partnership with World Changers was established, it made sense to focus resources in these neighborhoods because the understanding of need was clear. CNE’s bilingual engagement specialist, Grecia Morales was quoted, “For many of these families, financial resources are limited. The focus is more on caring for the family inside the home, not the outside of the home.”

Students will participate in enhancing the homes of the community alongside local leaders and churches. The collaboration intends to beautify neighborhoods while making a positive impact on Chattanooga residents and fostering intersection among diverse populations.

###

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprises is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to create economically diverse neighborhoods filled with financially empowered citizens and housing for all. Their vision is for a future where all Chattanoogans can afford a safe place in a strong neighborhood to call home. Since their founding in 1986, CNE has helped over 13,000 clients and provided 5,000 stable homes. More information is available at https://www.cneinc.org/who-we-are.

