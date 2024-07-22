Resourcely announces General Availability of configuration platform

Resourcely's configuration platform is out of early access, giving customers the ability to eliminate misconfiguration and stop costly incidents

Developer experience and security don't have to be at odds - Resourcely helps developers stay focused and secure while operating at the speed of business.” — Jason Chan, Former CISO at Netflix

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resourcely, the world's first unified configuration platform, today announced its general availability (GA), delivering a secure-by-default approach to managing infrastructure as code (IaC).

Simplifying Secure Infrastructure Management

Resourcely empowers platform, ops, and security teams to ensure infrastructure is efficiently and effectively configured, eliminating incidents and speeding developer velocity. Founded in 2022 by security professionals Travis McPeak and Aladdin Almubayed, the platform addresses the longstanding challenge of balancing speed and security when deploying using cloud infrastructure.

“We saw the tension between security and developer velocity firsthand at companies like Netflix and Robinhood,” says McPeak, CEO of Resourcely. “Resourcely applies learnings from these leaders to create a platform that embeds secure defaults directly into existing developer tooling.”

Resourcely Core Features include:

Blueprints: Pre-configured templates for deploying secure infrastructure consistently.

Guardrails: Automated enforcement of security policies to prevent misconfigurations.

Extensive Integrations: Support for over 3,200 resources across leading cloud providers and tools.

Collaboration Features: Streamline teamwork with shared Blueprints and Guardrails, approval workflows, and more.

Version Control and Change Management Integration: Ensures you don't need to change your existing tooling to get the benefits of Resourcely.

Metrics Tracking: Provides clear visibility into the status of your infrastructure configuration activity.

Early Access Customers Experience Success

Early access customers are already experiencing significant benefits from Resourcely. A Fortune 200 FinTech company, for instance, used Resourcely to:

Reduce Incidents: Guardrails ensured Terraform configurations met their security requirements, preventing accidental misconfigurations and outages.

Improve Developer Efficiency: Blueprints provided a simplified way to deploy infrastructure, freeing developers to focus on core code.

Scale Securely: Resourcely was implemented across 60 applications and over 3,800 Terraform repositories.

"Resourcely's fast and seamless onboarding made the experience worthwhile. We were able to adopt at our own pace and, once we got results, scale Resourcely to all of our Terraform." said an engineer at the FinTech.

Resourcely: Secure Your Infrastructure Today

With Resourcely, security, platform, and cloud owners get complete control over infrastructure configuration, while engineers can deploy infrastructure with confidence knowing they're building securely and efficiently. Get started with Resourcely today and eliminate configuration-related incidents for good.

About Resourcely

Resourcely is the world's first unified configuration platform, empowering engineering teams to build and deploy secure infrastructure with confidence. The company was founded in 2022 by security professionals with a mission to streamline secure IaC workflows.

A brief overview of Resourcely