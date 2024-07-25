SCCi Hosts World Renowned Cave Scientist
EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeastern Cave Conservancy is hosting world-renowned cave scientist, Dr. Hazel Barton for their Annual Distinguished Lecturer event. The Annual Distinguished Lecturer event connects notable scientists with the public to share their research and expertise on geology, biology, or history topics relating to caves.
Barton's research focuses on understanding microbial interactions and adaptations to starvation in caves. She also investigates the role the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans plays in the White-nose Syndrome epidemic in bats, which has been a major contributor to the decline in bat populations.
Dr. Barton is the current Loper Endowed Professor of Geological Sciences, the University of Alabama. Her work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, Forbes, National Geographic Explorer, Outside, Science News, The Scientist, Popular Mechanics, Wired, Geo and The Smithsonian magazines, in the book Extreme Scientists: Exploring Nature’s Mysteries from Perilous Places, on NPR and BBC Radio, on Animal Planet, the History Channel, National Geographic, the CBS Early Show, BBC TV and in the IMAX movie Journey into Amazing Caves.
The lecture will be on August 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm at Huntsville Botanical Gardens. Information and tickets can be found here. All tickets must be purchased in advance. The lecture will be followed by a VIP wine and cheese reception.
The event’s presenting sponsor is The National Speleological Society.
SCCi currently protects caves on 37 preserves in 6 states. Founded in 1991, SCCi is the world’s largest land conservancy dedicated solely to cave conservation. SCCi conserves some of the Southeast’s most significant wild caves, while protecting the habitat of many endangered animals, preserving historic artifacts, and providing some of the best recreational caving anywhere.
Courtney Parker
Barton's research focuses on understanding microbial interactions and adaptations to starvation in caves. She also investigates the role the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans plays in the White-nose Syndrome epidemic in bats, which has been a major contributor to the decline in bat populations.
Dr. Barton is the current Loper Endowed Professor of Geological Sciences, the University of Alabama. Her work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, Forbes, National Geographic Explorer, Outside, Science News, The Scientist, Popular Mechanics, Wired, Geo and The Smithsonian magazines, in the book Extreme Scientists: Exploring Nature’s Mysteries from Perilous Places, on NPR and BBC Radio, on Animal Planet, the History Channel, National Geographic, the CBS Early Show, BBC TV and in the IMAX movie Journey into Amazing Caves.
The lecture will be on August 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm at Huntsville Botanical Gardens. Information and tickets can be found here. All tickets must be purchased in advance. The lecture will be followed by a VIP wine and cheese reception.
The event’s presenting sponsor is The National Speleological Society.
SCCi currently protects caves on 37 preserves in 6 states. Founded in 1991, SCCi is the world’s largest land conservancy dedicated solely to cave conservation. SCCi conserves some of the Southeast’s most significant wild caves, while protecting the habitat of many endangered animals, preserving historic artifacts, and providing some of the best recreational caving anywhere.
Courtney Parker
Southeastern Cave Conservancy
+1 423-771-9671
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram