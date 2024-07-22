Architessa Grows Luxury Vinyl Plank Product Offerings with BEDFORD and BEND LVP
Architessa expands available LVP flooring with two new wood-look products
ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architessa, a tile and stone brand headquartered in Maryland, expands their Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) series options with two new products – BEDFORD and BEND.
BEDFORD LVP flooring boasts 35 colorways ranging from light, coastal browns to dark grey wood tones – available in 7x48 and 9x60 plank sizes. With 14 colorway options, BEND sticks to a more curated light wood color palette and is available with Micro Bevel or Enhanced Bevel edges.
Luxury Vinyl flooring, like wood-look porcelain tile, is a great alternative to natural hardwood floors for those looking for a more durable product.
LVP is comprised of several layers of material topped with a protective wear layer that lends to the durability of the planks or tiles. Architessa first introduced LVP products to their product offerings in 2019 and has since been gradually expanding LVP and LVT options.
Additional new products released in July include:
NOVA – 4x4 ceramic wall tiles that mimic a zellige-look
CERES – glazed porcelain field tiles with ceramic picket mosaics to match
TUTTLE – a marble-look glazed porcelain in white, grey, and nero black colors
TITAN – glazed porcelain field tiles with matching ceramic 1” hexagon mosaic
HAILEY – a light, directional stone-look porcelain field tile with complementing ceramic mosaics
For more information, visit Architessa’s website at architessa.com/pages/npu-july
ABOUT ARCHITESSA
Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces. Architessa is a certified women-owned business.
