City hosts annual School Supplies for Fines program

The City of Lawrence Municipal Court is holding the second annual School Supplies for Fines program, starting July 22 and running through August 22.

Participants can purchase $15 worth of new school supplies from the approved supply list below and bring them to the Lawrence Municipal Court along with the receipt to get $50 credited towards a traffic infraction and/or parking fines.

  • Washable markers (thick; Classic 8-pack)
  •  #2 Pencils, colored pencils, highlighters
  • Dry erase markers (wide; blue/black)
  • 24-pack Crayola Crayons
  • Glue sticks/liquid glue
  • 2-pocket folders
  • Composition notebooks/spiral notebooks (wide rule)
  • Scissors
  • Index cards (100 ct.)
  • Ream of paper (500 sheets; white)
  • Pencil box
  • Fine or ultra fine point black Sharpie
  • Headphones (over the ear; no earbuds)
  • Backpacks
  • Antibacterial wipes
  • Kleenex
  • Play-Doh

This program is designed to help individuals with outstanding fines while supporting local school children and families. Last year’s event brought in over 900 school supplies!

The donations will only apply to existing court fines, not potential future fines. Individuals can also choose to donate toward fines on another person’s account.

Please contact the Municipal Court at 785-832-6190 for more information or questions about the program.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence  
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

