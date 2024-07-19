City hosts annual School Supplies for Fines program

The City of Lawrence Municipal Court is holding the second annual School Supplies for Fines program, starting July 22 and running through August 22.

Participants can purchase $15 worth of new school supplies from the approved supply list below and bring them to the Lawrence Municipal Court along with the receipt to get $50 credited towards a traffic infraction and/or parking fines.

Washable markers (thick; Classic 8-pack)

#2 Pencils, colored pencils, highlighters

Dry erase markers (wide; blue/black)

24-pack Crayola Crayons

Glue sticks/liquid glue

2-pocket folders

Composition notebooks/spiral notebooks (wide rule)

Scissors

Index cards (100 ct.)

Ream of paper (500 sheets; white)

Pencil box

Fine or ultra fine point black Sharpie

Headphones (over the ear; no earbuds)

Backpacks

Antibacterial wipes

Kleenex

Play-Doh

This program is designed to help individuals with outstanding fines while supporting local school children and families. Last year’s event brought in over 900 school supplies!

The donations will only apply to existing court fines, not potential future fines. Individuals can also choose to donate toward fines on another person’s account.

Please contact the Municipal Court at 785-832-6190 for more information or questions about the program.

