Women in Cyber

The third day featured a workshop on Coding Equality: A gender-sensitive approach to AI in International Peace and Security by Dr Heather N. Frase, Senior Research Fellow of Standards and Testing at the Center for Security and Emerging Technologies (CSET), Ms Shimona Mohan, Associate Researcher on Gender & Disarmament and Security & Technology at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) in Geneva, and Ms Beyza Unal, Head of Science and Technology Unit at UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), equipping Fellows with tools to participate in discussions on AI, gender perspectives, and cybersecurity.

Ms. Emmanuella Darkwah, Senior Manager, International Cooperation, at the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Ghana and Ms. Corina Moroi First Secretary to the Permanent Mission of Moldova, led a session on Regional Initiatives on Cyberspace Security wherein they shared personal experiences on cyberspace security initiatives.

To close the day, an update on the Ad Hoc Committee on Cybercrime was provided by Mr Gilberto Duarte, Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and Ms Refilwe Mthimunye, Assistant Director at the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) within the Global Governance and Continental Agenda branch, offering technical and regional perspectives on the AHC and the convention on countering ICT use for criminal purposes.