Construction Cares Volunteer Day
The construction community is assembling Car Care Kits for those in need. These kits can be stored in your car and handed out.
Giving is not just about making a donation. It's about making a difference.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction community is coming together for a cause that truly makes a difference—assembling Car Care Kits for those in need. These kits, small bags filled with essential items, are designed to be stored in your car and handed out to people requesting food or money at stoplights or alongside the streets.
— Kathy Calvin, CEO & President, United Nations
Why Car Care Kits? Instead of looking away while you are waiting at a stoplight, you can show you care by giving away one of these Car Care Kits. Each kit provides essential items and a message of hope to those in need.
These care packages will include disposable towels, personal hygiene items (soap, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.), socks, snacks, and bottled water. These items are simple, yet they can make a significant difference in someone's day.
To support this initiative financially, please visit www.constructioncare.org. Every donation helps us assemble more kits and reach more people in need. For those interested in donating items directly, in-kind donations are greatly appreciated. Please contact lafrancis@communities4construction.com or 312-989-3903 to arrange drop-off or pick-up.
For more information about how you can get involved or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please contact us directly at lafrancis@communities4construction.com. We believe that together, we can make a significant impact in our community.
Join us in this effort and help make a difference.
Thank you for your support and commitment to helping those in need. Let's come together as a community and show that Construction Cares.
LaFrancis Ivy
Construction Cares
+1 312-989-3903
info@constructioncare.org
