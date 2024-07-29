Black Memphis History African Hero Tom Mboya Inspires Black Family Reunion & To make Memphis Africa Distribution Center
Anthony "Amp" Elmore is a Memphis born Five Time World Karate/KIckboxing champion, Afro-centrist, Historican, Community activist who is not only the Father of Independent 35mm Theatrical filmmaking in Memphis, Elmore's 1988 Memphis produced film "The Contemporary Gladiator" is the 1st Kickboxing film made in world film history.
Elmore who created and designed the Graphic for the 2026 event shares a vision of optimism. Elmore notes we are the new African/Africans who not only connect with our family in America we connect with family in Africa.
Elmore Sr. is so connected to Kenya whereas he married a Kenyan woman in 1995. While they are no longer married they have a 25 year old son Anthony "Amp" Elmore Jr. who like many African/Americans dream of visiting Africa some day. Anthony "Amp" Jr. is accompanying his father on his upcoming historic visit to Kenya.
From August 25, 2024 to September 1, 2024 the world's largest Black and African Art, Culture, Trade Festival called "FESTACT" will take place in KIsumu City Kenya, the third largest City in Kenya. The Governor of Kisumu City Kenya is professor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o a distinguished scholar who not only taught African studies in Latin America, professor Nyong'o taught at Harvard University in America, he fought for democracy in Kenya and was recently appointed to the United Nations.
While Governor Nyong'o has held high positions such as a Kenya Presidential advisor, his accomplishments are towered in America by his daughter who is academy winner and star of the "Black Panther Movie" Lupita Nyong'o. In Kenya he is known as "Professor Nyong'o" in America he is known a "Lupita Nyong'o Daddy."
Professor Nyong'o personally called Elmore to invite him to attend and speak at FESTAC 2024 whereas professor Nyong'o wants Kenya and Kenyans to personally see and hear Elmore tell his Kenya story. Elmore's notes we America Blacks are potential trading partners to Africa who can bring Africa out of poverty and also uplift Black America.
Even more important is the event that took place with Elmore's family July 4, 2024 during the Elmore family celebrating Independence day in America.
Elmore explained to family and friends noting that his 1988 film playing in Kenya is a historic legacy in Kenya whereas we should hold our family reunion in Kenya, moreover the spirit evolved that we will not only hold the Elmore family reunion in Kenya in 2026 let's invite Black America to join us. Therefore we all will be a part of the 1st African/American family reunion in Africa, Kisumu City Kenya in 2026.
Elmore explains the title of this story is : "Black Memphis History African Hero Tom Mboya Inspires Black Family Reunion & To make Memphis Africa Distribution Center." Elmore notes that Tom Mboya is Africa's greatest leader in modern times and the key to Kenya's growth in relationship to "Black America." Tom Mboya connects Kenya to Black America, President Obama and to the civil rights struggle in America.
In 2016 in the African/American Community of Orange Mound in Memphis Elmore who understands the significance of the culture and history of Tom Mboya, Elmore asked Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen and the late Tennessee State Senator Reginald Tate to attend the Celebration hosted by Elmore honoring "The Tom Mboya 60th Celebration" of his coming to America. Click here to see a 5 minute 2016 Memphis Video regarding the Celebration.
Elmore notes that history tells different and untold story regarding the current uprising of the GEN Z in Kenya . In 1956 while studying in England at 25 years old, Tom Mboya challenged the British Colonial system when he wrote the pamphlet titled; "The Kenyan Question an African Answer." This pamphlet was published by "The Fabian Society" a British socialist organisation whose purpose is to advance the principles of social democracy and democratic socialism via gradualist and reformist effort in democracies, rather than by revolutionary overthrow.
This pamphlet got the attention of ACOA or the "American Committee on Africa." Founded in 1953, the American Committee on Africa (ACOA) was dedicated to supporting African liberation struggles and informing the American public about African issues. As one of the first national organizations dedicated to anti-colonial struggles in Africa, the organization played host to countless African leaders in the United States. Martin Luther King served on the national committee from 1957 until his death.
On August 15, 1956 on his 26th birthday Tom Mboya, a Kenyan youth activist who later became one of the founding fathers of Kenya, ACOA invited Mboya to America to speak about the liberation of Africa from the British.
Mboya was an advocate for independence and social justice, and his journey to America helped raise awareness about Kenya’s independence and struggle for self-determination. Mboya worked with Dr. Martin Luther King and civil rights activist in America whereas he was the voice of Africa during the civil rights movement in America.
Mboya championed education and scholarships for Kenyan Students.. His tireless efforts ensured that African students had access to quality education via colleges in America. By 1959, Mboya had secured so many scholarships for African students that they needed to charter an airplane to bring them to America. Mboya efforts lead to a 1959 program in America called "Airlift America."
Mboya collaborated with American leaders. He worked closely with John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King and A. Philip Randolph to create educational opportunities for African students. His advocacy for African rights and social justice resonated with American civil rights leaders, forging connections that transcended continents.
Airlift America, an initiative Mboya spearheaded, had a lasting impact. Collaborating with prominent Black figures like Harry Belafonte, Jackie Robinson, and Sidney Poitier, they raised funds to bring talented Kenyan students to American universities. One of the students who benefited from the Airlift was Barack Obama Sr., who later became the father of President Barack Obama. Without Mboya’s vision and determination, the trajectory of American history might have been different.
In Memphis Elmore was the first and only to honor Mboya's 60th anniversary. Emore notes; this date symbolizes the enduring ties between the American nation and Kenya nation. Elmore notes we must recognize Mboya’s contributions to the cause of freedom and equality in both America and Kenya. Elmore gives his heartfelt gratitude to Governor Nyong'o for allowing him to fight for the heroism of Tom Mboya.
Anthony "Amp" Elmore Sr. and Anthony "Amp" Elmore Jr. are scheduled to arrive in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday night August 22, 2024. Click here to read July 15, 2024 letter to Kenya President Dr. William Ruto. While this letter is written by Memphis United States Congressman Steve Cohen addressed to Kenya President Dr. William Ruto, this letter is for all of the people of Kenya.
In the letter it reads: "Mr. Elmore has long envisioned a plan that would make Memphis a hub for cultural exchanges and trade with African countries. Since the 1990s, he has traveled to Kenya and worked to build relationships with Kenyan government officials with the focus of opening exchanges between
Kenya and Memphis. He has also converted his home in Orange Mound Memphis into the "Safari House Museum Education and Cultural Center” with the largest display of African Furnishings of any home in America. He is considered the foremost advocate for African culture and trade in the area.
Mr. Elmore would like to discuss his proposal to develop new cultural and economic ties between Kenya and Memphis, Tennessee and the establishment of the “Tom Mboya African & African/American Museum Educational Cultural and Entertainment Center” in Kenya. Mr. Elmore aims to establish a relationship that would foster opportunities for both your citizens and my constituents."
During Elmore's upcoming visit to Kenya during the "FESTAC Festival" Elmore would like to introduce to Kenya and Kenyan Citizens "The Safari Initiative." The Safari Initiative is "The BluePrint to Educate and Enlighten People about the cultural and Economic Importance of Africa." See the Website: www.safariinitiative.org.
Elmore wants to ask Kenya President Dr. William Ruto to create an award titled "The Kenya Presidential Cultural & African Family Award." This award is given to those Americans who contribute to the growth and culture of Africa and Kenya. Elmore explains that we want African leaders to connect to African/Americans and we want to encourage those African/Americans who have dedicated their lives to advancing Africa to be honored.
Elmore wants Kenya to design a "Kenya Presidential Hand Carving" a unique honor that promotes the beauty of African Art. Elmore explains "The Kenya Presidential Cultural & African Family Award" is not just for a single person but such an award is for a City, A Community or even a State.
Elmore will forward this story to Memphis Mayor Paul Young and to elected elected officials. Memphis is the most populated city of Blacks in America. We have an African name and Memphis is "America's Distribution Center." Elmore want Memphis to lead the nation via not only "African Furnishings Innovation and creation." Memphis will be 1st in education, whereas we will take youth to Kenya to honor African Heritage and to experience the "Barack Obama Heritage Tour" in Kogelo, Kenya. The Obama Heritage tour starts with Mboya.
In regards to Kenya Elmore seeks to arrange a national news conference announcing a trade, culture, family, and tourism arrangement with the Kenya President, Kenya officials and GEN Z. The agreement calls for a relationship between Elmore, Memphis and Kenya whereas Memphis will become "Africa's Distribution Center." See Video: Click Here Celebrating the Safari Initiative most African house in America.
Elmore launched "The Made in Africa" Movement whereas he furnished his 5000 square foot home in America with produces made in Africa. Elmore created the prototype whereas he created the 1st "All African Home in America" twenty years ago.
It was in 1990 when Elmore 1st traveled to Kenya to premier his 1988 Memphis produced film "The Contemporary Gladiator." Elmore received a hero's welcome whereas in 1992 Elmore met the late Kenya President Daniel Arap Moi who named Elmore an African Ambassador.
In regards to Kenya, Elmore seeks to arrange a national news conference announcing a trade, culture, family, and tourism arrangement with the Kenya President, Kenya officials and GEN Z. The agreement calls for an agreement between Memphis and Kenya.
Elmore notes that while Kenya and South Korea emerged at the same time, South Korea emerged as a major world manufacturer. South Korea embarked on an ambitious Economic Development Plan in 1962, which aggressively promoted exports for capital accumulation. Elmore ask Kenya to adopt his ambitious economic development plan called "The Safari Initiative" that will bring billions of dollars to Kenya and economic empowerment to Africa.
Via Elmore's upcoming trip to FESTAC Elmore will point out that the African American GDP is 1.9 Trillion whereas African/Americans spend 109.8 Billion on leisure travel whereas Kenya's GDP is 107.5 Billion. Elmore notes that African/Americans spend more on leisure travel each year than Kenya's entire GDP. In addition African/Americans travel more in groups to cultural events more than any ethnic group in America, whereas Kenya if it opens its doors to African/American tourist Kenya can earn billions and billions from African/American tourist.
On August 5, 1968 Kenyan Founding father Tom Mboya was assassinated in Kenya. The story of Tom Mboya and the cause and effect relationship that explains the disconnect of Kenya and the African/American community is best described in the 1982 book by David Goldsworthy titled: "Tom Mboya the man Kenya wanted to forget." The death of Tom Mboya ushered a disconnect between Kenya and the Black community in America.
The U. S. Department of State website July 25, 2024 reads: Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kenyan President William Ruto. The website reads: " The Secretary underscored the importance of freedoms of assembly and expression as enshrined in Kenyan’s constitution, emphasized the vital role played by youth and civil society organizations in healthy democracies, and urged respect for their contributions to Kenya’s development."
Elmore points out; "Tom Mboya 70th." Elmore notes that Tom Mboya is a Kenyan Founding Father who is the most significant African in American history. It is because of Mboya's Influence that most African/Americans are democrats.
The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum website reads: "At a key point in the 1960 presidential campaign, a dynamic young leader from Kenya named Tom Mboya visited Senator John F. Kennedy. Mboya led a campaign of his own that would eventually bring hundreds of African students to America for higher education, including Barack Obama Sr., President Obama's father. Kennedy's decision to support the effort became an issue in the election and possibly a factor in his narrow victory."
Elmore points out that it is heartbreaking to see what is happening in Africa and to African youth who are desperately crying out to African leaders for jobs. Anthony "Amp" Elmore asked Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen to write a letter to Kenya President Dr. William Ruto asking that the President meet with Elmore during his upcoming visit to Kenya.
Elmore notes; respectfully I want to meet with Kenya President Dr. William Ruto to provide an African/American perspective as to how not only Kenya and Kenyans can be empowered, Kenya can empower African/Americans. Elmore explains that the "Head of State" sets Kenya's policy. The policies set forth by a country’s President play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s trajectory. These policies span various domains, including economic, foreign relations, and civil rights.
The establishment of an African/American policy would signify that African Americans are not merely visitors but integral members of the Kenyan family. This recognition would extend beyond hospitality to include special treatment and honor. By acknowledging the historical connections between Kenya and African Americans, this policy would foster a sense of belonging and kinship.
A presidential decree affirming this policy would carry significant weight. It would demonstrate Kenya’s commitment to strengthening ties with African Americans.
Providing land and support for the Tom Mboya African and African/American Museum Education, Culture, and Entertainment Center is a powerful step. This center, supported by Americans, would serve as a beacon for celebrating our shared heritage.
Drawing inspiration from the Hawaiian tradition of greeting visitors with flowers, Kenya could adopt a similar practice. While Kente cloth isn’t native to Kenya, an African coat of arms would be a fitting symbol. Carving and displaying this coat of arms, funded by guests, would serve as a tangible expression of unity and respect and honor African art.
It’s essential to address the disparity in tourism experiences. While white tourists often enjoy animal safaris, African Americans seek more modest,cultural and economical tours. Creating tailored African/American tours would allow 1000's and 1000's of Black Americans to connect with Kenya on a deeper level. These tours could emphasize cultural exchange, historical sites, and community engagement.
Click here: www.orangemoundtoafrica.com. Our Orange Mound To Africa Website gives more details.
Anthony Elmore
