Vons Heating and Air Sets New Industry Standard with 10-Year Warranty on HVAC Systems
Setting a new industry benchmark, Vons Heating, and Air will offer a 10-year warranty on all HVAC care for Florida homeowners.
We are proud to lead the way in the HVAC industry by offering a warranty that truly covers the homeowner's needs for a full decade.”FLORIDA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demonstrating their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Vons Heating and Air, a leading provider of air conditioning service in Jacksonville, Florida, announces a pioneering 10-year warranty covering labor, parts, and refrigerant for all HVAC installations. This provision outperforms the traditional warranties offered by most HVAC companies, which typically cover only the manufacturer's parts.
"We are proud to lead the way in the HVAC industry by offering a warranty that truly covers the homeowner's needs for a full decade," stated Charles Huber at Von’s Heating and Air. "This warranty is not just about covering parts; it’s about providing labor and refrigerant protection to ensure our customers aren’t hit with unexpected costs. Our clients can now enjoy peace of mind knowing their air conditioners are fully secured under our extended warranty."
Unlike typical warranties that only respond to parts failures and leave labor and refrigerant costs to the homeowner after the first year, Vons Heating and Air’s warranty for AC service in Jacksonville and all of Florida eliminates unforeseen expenditures. This coverage assures homeowners that they are only responsible for routine maintenance, freeing them from the stress of potential large-scale repair bills.
With the phasing out of the R-410A refrigerant, this new warranty also promotes the adoption of newer, environmentally friendly refrigerants, aligning with global trends and regulatory changes in the HVAC industry. It also protects customers from drastic pricing increases driven by newer refrigerant technology. Vons Heating and Air emphasizes sustainability and efficiency in all their installations, advocating for reliable, greener solutions in residential and commercial properties.
For additional information about Vons Heating and Air or to inquire about the new 10-year warranty, please visit https://vonsheatingandair.com/.
About Vons Heating and Air
Vons Heating and Air is a family-owned business in Orange Park, Florida since 1997. They offer various HVAC services, from installation to repair, focusing on high standards and customer satisfaction.
Charles Huber
Von’s Heating and Air
