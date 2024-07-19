Comer Reiterates Request on White House’s Possible Collusion with Anti-Second Amendment Groups

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is today reiterating requests for documents and communications from the White House Office on Gun Violence Prevention about its potential collusion with anti-Second Amendment Plaintiffs and the City of Chicago on a lawsuit against Glock, a firearm manufacturer. The initial deadline for a request for information from White House Office on Gun Violence Prevention Director Feldman has passed with no communication from the White House regarding document production.

“As I wrote to you in my initial request letter, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating potential collaboration between the Biden Administration and anti-Second Amendment plaintiffs, including by leaking details of private and official meetings to Everytown for Gun Safety. Instead of responding to this serious accusation or providing the requested documents or communications, Ms. Cotton suggests that ‘the Committee should open a real investigation…’ and opines that ‘the Committee’s time and investigative resources would be better spent examining’ other issues related to auto sears. The White House should spend more time complying with Committee requests, and less time obstructing congressional investigations into potential misconduct and misuse of office by White House officials,” Chairman Comer wrote.

On June 14, 2024, Chairman Comer requested documents, communications, and information from the White House Office on Gun Violence Prevention. The Committee is concerned that rather than aggressively prosecuting criminals, government agencies are colluding with anti-gun interest groups to cripple a manufacture who sells a legal product. The White House failed to respond to any of the document requests in this letter.

“The Committee remains committed to the questions raised and documents and communications requested in the initial letter. Ms. Cotton’s letter and the transmittal email included no mention of a production schedule. Therefore, as an accommodation, I am reiterating my request to allow you another opportunity to cooperate,” Chairman Comer continued.

Read the letter to White House Office on Gun Violence Prevention Director Feldman here.

