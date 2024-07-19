Deputy Minister Chupu Stanley Mathabatha: Land Reform and Rural Development Dept Budget Vote 2024/25

Honourable House Chairperson.

Honourable Chairperson, it is my honour to present Budget Vote 29 to this august house for the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development. Chapter 6 of the National Development Plan, on Inclusive and Integrated Rural Development envisions that by 2030, rural areas will be integrated, with economically active communities, who are food secure, with access to basic services, infrastructure to facilitate mobility and connectivity, health care and quality education.

For these to be realised, it is envisaged that land reform and communal security of tenure will be addressed with technical and land development support to primary and tertiary producers. According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), approximately 32% of the South African population live in rural areas.

Between 2016 and 2021, migration from rural provinces to urban and cosmopolitan cities is on the increase. Unless this ruralurban migration is curbed, we run the risk of having strained state resources in urban areas and lower productivity in sectors that are rural based such as agriculture.

Honourable Chairperson, investment in rural infrastructure including rural access roads to villages, towns and farms remain critical to rural industrialisation. Acceleration of Industrial development zones, industrial parks, hi-tech and catalytic project specific infrastructure aligned to District and Provincial Spatial Development Frameworks should be prioritised in partnership with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to realise the NDP, 2030 vision.

Rural Industrialisation requires primary, secondary and tertiary production. Small enterprise development, financing and support services have not been very sustainable as it be. It is important to focus on small enterprise development over the coming year and beyond working in partnership with the Department of Small Business Development and private sector to ensure successful delivery of finance and non-financial support to small enterprises aligned to industries driving rural economies.

In the past 5 years, Rural Development completed construction of 634 socioeconomic rural infrastructure projects creating 5 842 jobs; 10 805 youth from rural areas were trained through the National Rural Youth Services Corps (NARYSEC)

programme and linked to various exit economic opportunities (jobs and business enterprises).

Honourable Chairperson, in 2024/25 financial year, the annual performance target focusses on the department’s contribution to rural development co-ordination and integration, infrastructure development, Industrialisation and enterprise development

As well as skills development and training which are critical to rural economy, these are:

Intensifying implementation of the Integrated Rural Development Sector Strategy through a multi-sectoral approach to tackling challenges facing rural communities. This approach requires special focus on infrastructure, enterprise development and industrialisation, skills development, and provision of basic services for rural communities. In addition, priories communal land administration and tenure and social security matters.



Co-ordinate national sector departments and support provincial government and district municipalities in the development and implementation of province specific comprehensive rural development plan aligned to their Provincial Growth and Development Strategies and their District Development Plans as well as put in place a monitoring, evaluation, and reporting mechanism to measure progress made on socio-economic interventions in rural areas. The department will implement 58 rural socio-economic catalytic infrastructure projects which includes Agri-Parks and Irrigation Schemes which supports both the agricultural sector, access to services and water for both farmers and rural communities. These include the following projects:

Agri Parks and Irrigation Schemes



Agri Parks and Irrigation Schemes The construction of a new mechanisation centre with security fence at Ngcobo Farmer Production Support Unit (FPSU) supporting the red meat and crop production farmers, Eastern Cape. The construction of a Feed Mixing and Tractor Shed for St Paul Farmer Production Support Unit (FPSU), Kwa ZuluNatal.



In the Western Cape, Construction of a Farmer Support Production Unit in Suurbraak, Swellendam Local Municipality, In the North West construction of a new storage Shed, auction facilities & admin Block and other alterations at the Makweleng Farmer Production Support Unit (FPSU).



In line with the National Development Plan, the Makhathini Ginnery is under refurbishment to support cotton farmers in their upscale their agro-processing production from sheep to wool.



As part of the Animal Veld Management Programme, construction of 128.5km 9 strand stockproof Fence at the Port St Johns Farmer Production Support Unit (FPSU), in the Eastern Cape. Animal handling facilities, fencing, dam scooping and dipping tanks in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga



As part of the River Valley Catalytic Programme, construct Irrigation schemes at Mvezo and Ludondolo Villages, in King Sabatha Dalindyebo Local Municipality for the agricultural land and human use, Eastern Cape. In KwaZulu-Natal, maintenance and upgrading Irrigation schemes at the Ndumo and Nsuze Famer Production Support Unit; and construction of the Malelane/Nkomati Famer Production Support Unit - Phase 2 Admin Buildings, Training Facility, Fencing, Boreholes, Irrigation and Farm Infrastructure in Mpumalanga.

Roads and Bridges: Addressing infrastructure challenges in rural areas:

An 8km access road to Gwatyu farms will be re-habilitated and re-gravelled as well as the construction of 12km Access Road at Gqubeni Village.

Commence with the construction of Dikidikini Bridge and Access Road in Ntabankulu Local Municipality under Alfred Nzo District Municipality in partnership with the Development Bank of South Africa.

Re-gravelling and rehabilitation of the Bantu Bonke Village access road Rehabilitation linking to the Tswelopele CPA Village Access Road in Gauteng

Construction of the Goss Hill Village Multi-purpose Centre, Ward 16, Zwelihle Traditional Council at Libode, Eastern Cape With regards to Skills development training and enterprise development for youth in rural areas, 1751 youth will be skilled through the National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) Programme focussing on Maize, Plant and Animal production; Wholesale and Retail Operations; Building and Civil Construction through Coega Development Corporation; security and safety through partnership with Bidvest Coin and municipalities; Phlebotomy through Ampath Laboratories; Automotive Repair Apprenticeship through Hatfield Motor Group; Plumbing, Welding, Solar Installations; Clothing Textile, Footwear & Leather Manufacturing Processes; Fitter & Turner Apprenticeship.

In conclusion Honourable Chairperson, all three spheres of government collaborating with Traditional Leaders, Private Sector and Civil Society must rally their efforts through tangible programmes and resources to improve quality of lives of rural communities.

Thank you.