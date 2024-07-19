International Youth Dance Festival Parade to be Held on Saturday (20 July) with Temporary Traffic Management and Crowd Control Measures

MACAU, July 19 - The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will hold the Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival from 20 to 25 July 2024. The first activity, the International Youth Dance Festival Parade, will take place this Saturday (20 July). The parade will start from the Ruins of St Paul’s and finish at the Senado Square. To make it more convenient for residents and tourists to enjoy the parade and to ensure the safety of all participants and performers, the DSEDJ will work with the police and transport authorities to implement a series of temporary traffic management and crowd control measures.

The opening ceremony of the parade will start at 17:00 on 20 July at the Company of Jesus Square in front of the Ruins of St Paul’s. Performers will put on a show as they pass through Rua de São Paulo, Rua da Palha, Rua de São Domingos, St Dominic’s Square and Senado Square. The activity will end at 19:00.

Temporary traffic management and crowd control measures for the parade on 20 July are as follows:

From 09:00 to 10:00 and from 14:30 to 19:00, crowd control will be implemented on the stairs in front of the Ruins of St Paul’s. Residents and tourists are requested to co-operate with instructions to be given on site.

From 10:00 to 11:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00, parking will be prohibited in the pick-up and drop-off areas on Avenida da Praia Grande (from Macau Pooi To Middle School—Praia Grande Campus to the eSignTrust Registration Authority of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau).

From 16:00 to 19:00, parking will be prohibited in part of the pick-up and drop-off areas on Rua de Dom Belchior Carneiro.

From 16:00 to 19:00, traffic flow control will be implemented between Calçada de São Paulo and Colégio Mateus Ricci.

From 16:00 to 19:00, some metered parking spaces on Rua de Dom Belchior Carneiro and near the forecourt of the Macao Museum will be suspended temporarily.

From 16:00 to 20:00, some other metered parking spaces on Rua de Dom Belchior Carneiro will be suspended temporarily.

For details of the transport arrangements, please pay attention to the latest announcements from the Transport Bureau. Besides participating in the opening ceremony, parade artists will also perform at the St Dominic’s Square and the Senado Square. Residents and tourists are welcome to watch the performances on site. For the latest news, please visit the webpage dedicated to the Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival at https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/dance/2024/index.jsp.