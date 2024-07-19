UM volleyball tournament promotes Sino-Lusophone cultural exchange

MACAU, July 19 - The ‘Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Macao SAR: University Women’s Volleyball Invitational Tournament’, organised by the University of Macau (UM), was held at UM. The two-day tournament featured women’s volleyball teams from UM, Hong Kong Baptist University, Lanzhou University and the Pedagogical University of Maputo in Mozambique, promoting exchanges and friendship.

The tournament was sponsored by Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) and supported by the University of Macau Development Foundation. Rui Martins and Mok Kai Meng, vice rectors of UM; Carlos Álvares, chief executive officer of BNU; Aurélio de Jesus Chiconela, acting consul general of the Republic of Mozambique in the Macao SAR; and Chris Leung, secretary-general of the University Council of UM, officiated at the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Martins said that in order to strengthen cooperation and cultural exchanges with Portuguese-speaking countries, and to support the SAR Government’s plan to develop Macao into a ‘City of Sports’, UM had, for the first time, invited a volleyball team from Mozambique to play in the invitational tournament. The tournament not only promoted sports exchanges among the participating universities, but also provided a platform for UM students to develop international friendships. He added that UM will continue to promote inter-university sports exchanges to foster the holistic development of students.

Vanessa Muianga and Júlia Fulaho, students from the Pedagogical University of Maputo, both said that they enjoyed the beautiful environment of UM and were very honoured to be able to take part in the tournament in Macao. Yan Wenlu, a student from Lanzhou University, said that this year marks the double celebration of China and the Macao SAR, and she was happy to be able to compete with university teams from different places, which not only enabled her to improve her volleyball skills but also to make friends. Hody Chow, a student from Hong Kong Baptist University, said that the UM campus is very big and the tournament was very well organised, leaving her with great memories.

After two days of intense competition, Lanzhou University won the championship with excellent team cohesion and overall coordination; Hong Kong Baptist University came second; the Pedagogical University of Maputo came third; and UM came fourth. In addition, the women’s volleyball teams from Hong Kong Baptist University, Lanzhou University, and the Pedagogical University of Maputo visited the University Gallery, the UM Wu Yee Sun Library, and the Wall of Great Wisdom to learn about UM’s developments and latest achievements. They also participated in a series of cultural activities and exchanges, including tasting local specialities and visiting heritage sites in Macao, to deepen their understanding of Macao’s culture.