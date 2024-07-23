Bora Jasa Crowned Ms. Nevada United States 2024, Advocating for Children's Mental Health
Korean-American Actress and Model Elevates Mental Health Awareness Through Her Platform and Children’s BookLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bora Jasa, a Southern California resident with a storied career in acting and modeling, has been officially crowned Ms. Nevada United States 2024. Jasa, who has starred in national commercials and print ads for major brands like Citibank and Amazon, and played characters in network hits such as CBS’s "S.W.A.T." and ABC’s "Castle," is set to use her dual state presence to advocate for children's mental health.
Raised in California and now representing Nevada, a state significant to her due to her brother’s service at Nellis Air Force Base as a Staff Sergeant and Afghanistan Combat Veteran, Jasa is determined to use her title to make a substantial impact. Her advocacy is deeply personal, rooted in her own childhood experiences of overcoming abuse, violence, and poverty. These challenges have driven her to champion the importance of self-esteem and mental well-being from a young age.
Her commitment to this cause is highlighted by her authorship of "The Ugly Lobster," a children's book aimed at nurturing self-esteem which will be released in late August. Jasa will donate copies of her book to classrooms across California and Nevada, and to the non-profit organization, A Place Called Home, which helps disadvantaged youths achieve success.
“As Ms. Nevada United States, I have the opportunity to further my advocacy for children’s mental health, a cause that is not only close to my heart but essential for our future,” said Jasa. “I believe that instilling strong self-esteem early in life can profoundly influence a child’s ability to handle life's challenges and maintain mental health.”
Additionally, Bora Jasa is available for appearances and interviews, seeking to leverage media and print exposure to extend the reach of her book and message to a broader community. Her efforts aim to get her empowering literature into more classrooms and homes in California and Nevada.
Jasa is also preparing to compete for the title of Ms. Woman United States in Memphis, Tennessee, in October 2024, where she plans to continue promoting her platform on a national stage.
To contact Bora Jasa for more information, appearances, and interviews, visit her website at https://www.borajasa.com/ or send an email to MsNevadaUnitedStates@gmail.com.
Rachel Harris
Pulse Media
email us here