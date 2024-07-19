Dr. Bonnie McLean of Spirit Gate Medicine to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we go to our doctor to heal our aches and pains we are generally prescribed medications that may temporarily alleviate our pain but does not address the root cause of our illness. That’s why more and more people these days are looking for alternative ways to improve their health and wellbeing. It is important to understand that we are body/mind/spirit; all must be addressed for optimal health. Fortunately, Dr Bonnie McLean has the perfect antidote using a functional and integrative approach through her highly regarded holistic work which focuses on heal us mind, body, and spirit.

Dr. Bonnie McLean, O.M.D., A.P., M.A., B.S.N is a highly acclaimed healer using a variety of modalities, primarily acupuncture, the owner of Spirit Gate Medicine, and author of Integrative Medicine: The Return of The Soul to Healthcare. She is also a contributor to a series of books published by Sacred Stories. Dr. Bonnie also uses other alternative techniques including cupping. She heals us based on our specific circumstances.

Dr. Bonnie originally graduated from Duke University School of Nursing in 1967 where she received her B.S. She earned her Masters in Counseling from Pepperdine University in 1977. Her postgraduate education, according to her website, includes certification in Orthopedic Acupuncture from the Emperor’s College of Oriental Medicine in Santa Monica, Ca. and a Doctorate in Oriental Medicine from the California Acupuncture College in Westwood, Ca.

Prior to opening up her practice, Bonnie was a dedicated nurse and very much enjoyed working with her patients. However, after twenty years of long hours not only did she start to feel burnout, she also began to feel disillusioned with Western medicine when she noticed that corporate seemed to be more focused on making money with minimal progress being made in helping patients generally get better. Despite having worked in the field for over twenty years, it dawned on her that she wanted to work more closely with her patients and help them cure not only their pain and suffering but help them make a complete recovery from their ailments.

When by chance Bonnie discovered acupuncture, which places tiny needles into key points of the body, she was astounded by the remarkable results how acupuncture helps stimulate the body’s healing abilities without using any harsh or unwanted chemicals.

Whether we seek healing for chronic pain, arthritis, back or muscle pain, headaches, cramps, the benefits of acupuncture are remarkable.

With her warm caring down to earth nature, Bonnie is on a mission to empower all of us to optimal health so we achieve a state of balance, harmony, and wholeness.

Let Bonnie, through her compassionate wisdom as a facilitator of natural healing, lead you to a path of healing and comfort so you can live a life of serenity. She hopes we all seek healing mind, body, and spirit where healing will always be universal, sustainable, and blissfully eternal.

