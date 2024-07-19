Introducing Dry Sips Bottle Shop: The Premier Dallas Destination for the Sober, Soberish, and Sober Curious
Dry Sips Bottle Shop opens in Dallas, featuring a diverse selection of alcohol-free and non-alcoholic beverages, including Delta-9 infused drinks.
GenX is loving Delta-9 beverages. We're at an age where the consequences of alcohol are too painful! Delta-9 drinks allow us to relax without the foggy brain and hangover the next day.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacie and Dale Czech, the visionary entrepreneurs behind Lakewood Growler and Thryv Organics Premium CBD, are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Dry Sips Bottle Shop, which officially opened its doors on May 1st. Located at 9219 Garland Rd, Suite 1105, Dallas, TX 75218, Dry Sips Bottle Shop marks a significant transformation from the well-loved Thryv Organics brick-and-mortar store into a unique retail experience focused on innovative and health-conscious beverage options.
— Stacie Czech
Recognizing a growing trend among consumers seeking alcohol-free alternatives and the rising demand for hemp-derived Delta-9 infused beverages, Stacie and Dale saw a perfect opportunity to "marry" their extensive knowledge of the hemp/CBD market with their expertise in the beverage industry. This dynamic fusion promises a curated selection of products that deliver enjoyment without the downsides of traditional alcohol consumption.
"For those looking to socialize and enjoy a buzz without the negative consequences of a hangover, Delta-9 infused beverages are the perfect solution," says Stacie Czech. "Dry Sips Bottle Shop offers a range of these innovative drinks that cater to this emerging lifestyle."
For customers who prefer to avoid a buzz, Dry Sips Bottle Shop provides a diverse selection of alcohol-free wines, beers, spirits, and adaptogenic and nootropic drinks. "This ensures that everyone, regardless of their preference, can find something they enjoy," Stacie adds.
At Dry Sips Bottle Shop, there's always something new to discover. With a rotating selection of hemp-derived Delta-9 beverages, non-alcoholic beer, wine, spirits, and other alcohol-free options, patrons can enjoy a diverse and ever-changing assortment. Additionally, you can mix and match cans and receive 20% off when purchasing four or more.
"GenX is loving Delta-9 beverages. We're at an age where the consequences of alcohol are too painful! Delta-9 drinks allow us to relax without the foggy brain and hangover the next day. They're amazing!" Stacie Czech adds.
Dry Sips Bottle Shop is committed to featuring local brands and collaborations with local craft beer breweries. Our offerings include products from Cali Sober, Agiebabe's Ginger Beer, Community Beer Co's Nada line of non-alcoholic beer, and Power House Delta-9 infused seltzer, a collaborative effort between Power Biopharms and Martin House Brewing.
You can also find brands like Cann, Nowadays, Lyre's, Trejo's Spirits, Ritual Zero-Proof, No & Low, and Surely, providing an extensive range of options for every palate.
In addition to these innovative beverages, Dry Sips Bottle Shop continues to offer premium CBD products from Thryv Organics, ensuring customers can access the high-quality CBD offerings they have come to trust.
Dry Sips Bottle Shop is more than just a store; it's a hub for those looking to enhance their lifestyle with better beverage choices. "Our mission is to serve the ever-growing demand for alcohol-free beverages and lifestyles," says Dale Czech.
For more information, visit www.drysipsbottleshop.com or follow us on social media at @drysipsbottleshop.
About Stacie and Dale Czech
Stacie and Dale Czech are the passionate entrepreneurs behind Lakewood Growler, a celebrated craft beer bar in East Dallas that opened in 2014, and Thryv Organics, a beloved premium CBD company that launched in 2019. With a deep understanding of both the beverage and Hemp/CBD markets, they are excited to bring their expertise to Dry Sips Bottle Shop, offering an unparalleled selection of alcohol-free and hemp-derived drinks to the community.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Stacie Czech
Email: cheers@drysipsbottleshop.com
Phone: (469) 653-5131
Stacie Czech
Dry Sips Bottle Shop
+1 469-653-5131
cheers@drysipsbottleshop.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok