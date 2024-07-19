A Quick Chat with Filipino Author Andrew Jalbuena Pasaporte
Ella Villanueva interviews Filipino author Andrew Jalbuena Pasaporte about his book "Gimo Jr. and the Aswang Clan," discussing inspiration and folklore.
Ella Villanueva recently sat down with Filipino middle-grade author Andrew Jalbuena Pasaporte to discuss his novel "Gimo Jr. and the Aswang Clan." The conversation covered various topics, from his inspiration behind the book to advice for aspiring writers. Here are some highlights from their engaging discussion.
Ella Villanueva (EV): Andrew, it's wonderful to have you here. Could you start by telling us a little about yourself and what inspired you to write "Gimo Jr. and the Aswang Clan"?
Andrew Jalbuena Pasaporte (AJP): Thank you, Ella. It's great to be here. Well, I've always been a book nerd since I was a kid, deeply influenced by the stories and comics I read. The idea for "Gimo Jr. and the Aswang Clan" actually came about during the pandemic when I moved back to my hometown. Rediscovering my old books and comics sparked a lot of nostalgia, and I wanted to create something that would evoke a similar sense of wonder and adventure for today's kids.
EV: Your book blends elements of Filipino folklore with contemporary storytelling. What was the inspiration behind this unique combination?
AJP: Growing up, I was fascinated by our rich folklore, especially stories about aswangs and other mythical creatures. I thought it would be interesting to mix these traditional elements with a modern adventure, something kids today could relate to. It's also a way to keep our cultural stories alive and relevant.
EV: How did the pandemic influence your writing process?
AJP: The lockdowns gave me a lot of time to reflect and write. I went home to South Cotabato, where I stumbled upon my old childhood books. That was a big inspiration. It was a period of introspection and creativity, where I could fully immerse myself in writing without the usual distractions.
EV: Can you give us a brief overview of "Gimo Jr. and the Aswang Clan"?
AJP: Sure! The story revolves around Danny, a 13-year-old who discovers he's part of the Aswang clan. He embarks on an adventure with his friends, encountering colorful characters and facing various challenges. It's a middle-grade novel, so it's packed with action and fun, but it's also about friendship, family, and discovering one's identity.
EV: You've mentioned in previous interviews about reimagining folklore. Can you talk more about how you approached this in your book?
AJP: Yes, one of the things I wanted to do was to make these stories accessible and enjoyable for kids today. For instance, I took the aswang myth and added elements of heroism and adventure. I also included references to popular culture, so there's a mix of the familiar and the fantastical. It's all about creating a bridge between traditional tales and contemporary themes.
EV: Can you explain the significance of the aswang folklore in your book?
AJP: Aswang folklore is deeply rooted in Filipino culture. It’s a mix of fear, mystery, and fascination. In the book, I use aswangs not just as scary creatures but as a way to explore themes of identity, family, and acceptance. By giving these creatures a more nuanced portrayal, I hope to show that there’s more to them than just the horror stories we hear.
EV: Where can readers purchase "Gimo Jr. and the Aswang Clan"?
AJP: The book is available on Amazon. It's an easy way for readers, both local and international, to get a copy and dive into Danny's world.
EV: Writing for children can be quite different from writing for adults. What do you find most rewarding about it?
AJP: I love the idea of sparking imagination in young readers. When I was a kid, books were my escape and my source of inspiration. If I can provide that same experience for children today, then I feel like I've accomplished something meaningful. It's rewarding to think that my stories might inspire the next generation of readers and writers.
EV: What advice would you give to aspiring writers who are just starting out?
AJP: Just start writing. Don't worry about perfection. When I began, I didn't have formal training in writing books; I simply had a story I wanted to tell. Also, read a lot. It helps you understand different styles and what works for you. And don't be afraid to put your work out there. There are so many resources and communities that can support you along the way.
EV: You’ve mentioned influences from both local folklore and popular culture. How do you balance these elements in your storytelling?
AJP: It's all about finding the right mix. I make sure that the folklore elements are accurate and respectful of their origins, but I also want the story to be relatable to modern readers. So, I include references to popular culture that kids are familiar with. It’s a balancing act, but it’s fun to see how these elements can complement each other.
EV: I understand you briefly mentioned Darna in the book. How does that tie into your work?
AJP: Yes, Darna is a beloved superhero in the Philippines, and I’ve always been inspired by her story. In my book, I wanted to play with the idea of passing down legacies, similar to how Darna passes on her powers. It’s a nod to the way our cultural heroes influence new generations.
EV: Finally, what’s next for you? Any upcoming projects we should look out for?
AJP: I’m currently working on a second book, which is set in the same universe as "Gimo Jr. and the Aswang Clan." There are also some plans for more illustrated content, maybe even a graphic novel. So, stay tuned!
EV: That sounds exciting! We’ll definitely keep an eye out. Thank you so much for your time, Andrew. It’s been a pleasure talking to you.
AJP: Thank you, Ella. It’s been great chatting with you too.
