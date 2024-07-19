Press Releases

07/19/2024

Attorney General Tong Sues SunRun, Bright Planet, and Elevate Solar, Alleging Deceptive, Unlawful Solar Panel Sales Tactics

Complaint Alleges Salespeople Impersonated Consumers, Forged Signatures, Failed to Obtain Permits, Installed Non-Functional Solar Panels

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced a lawsuit against SunRun Inc., SunRun Installation Services, Bright Planet Solar, Inc., Elevate Solar Solutions LLC and salespeople Dakota Grumet and Sierra Howes alleging deceptive, unfair and otherwise unlawful sales of solar panel systems, including locking consumers into long-term contracts without consent by various means, including impersonating consumers, and installing non-functional systems.

SunRun claims to be the largest residential solar panel installation company in the United States. It offers solar panel installations, as well as multi-year leases, loans, and financing arrangements. SunRun contracts with local marketing and installation companies, including Bright Planet and Elevate Solar, to provide door-to-door marketing, sales, and installation services for its solar systems and products. Grumet is a principal and managing member of Elevate Solar and is also employed by Bright Planet. Howes is also involved with Elevate Solar and is also employed by Bright Planet.

The complaint alleges multiple violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act and Home Improvement Act and seeks restitution for consumers, disgorgement of profits gained through the company’s unfair and deceptive acts, civil penalties, and injunctive relief blocking the companies from further illegal conduct.

“SunRun, Bright Planet, and Elevate locked Connecticut homeowners into long-term solar panel contracts without their full and informed consent, and failed to timely deliver working systems. The complaints we have seen—including forged signatures, impersonations of consumers, non-permitted work, and non-functioning systems—are beyond shocking. These companies had an opportunity to make it right, to end these fraudulent leases, and remove these unwanted solar panels. We will aggressively pursue these companies in court to make these homeowners whole and to stop these abusive practices,” said Attorney General Tong.

The lawsuit stems from complaints referred by the Department of Consumer Protection.

“As more people consider solar power, it is critical that the companies that sell, finance and install solar panels are acting ethically and fairly to consumers,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “We have received many complaints related to SunRun and other solar company actions. Thank you to the team at DCP that continues to work on this issue, and to the Attorney General’s office for taking on this case.”

The suit summarizes three consumer complaints from homeowners in Windsor, Stafford Springs, and Wethersfield.

Windsor

The complaint alleges that both Grumet and Howes impersonated a homeowner to forge a fraudulent solar panel lease contract. According to the consumer, a Bright Planet salesman came to her door on August 14, 2023 and offered a 25-year SunRun solar lease for $306.98 per month. The consumer rejected the offer. Months later, Grumet contacted the consumer’s father, who also resided at the home, to ask if he was interested in the SunRun lease. The father also rejected the offer. Despite both rejections, Bright Planet went ahead and falsely applied an incorrect electronic signature with the consumer’s initials reversed to a 25-year solar lease, back dated to August. In order to finalize the transaction, a Bright Planet employee apparently impersonated the consumer’s voice on a confirmation call, again misstating the consumer’s name. SunRun went ahead and installed a 36-panel solar system on the consumer’s roof, without their consent, and has refused to remove the panels and terminate the lease despite consumer requests.

Stafford Springs

The complaint alleges that both Grumet and Howes conducted a sales pitch via Zoom, offering a 25-year solar panel lease for $314 per month. They failed to explain that the monthly lease payments would increase by 2.9 percent annually, totaling $135,693 in non-disclosed excess charges. Lacking full information, the consumer verbally accepted the offer. Grumet and Howes then forged an electric signature, failing to provide the consumer a copy of the executed contract in violation of state law.

SunRun then installed the panels without obtaining required building or construction permits. The panels have never been activated. SunRun continues to bill the consumer and has refused to remove the panels, despite requests.

Wethersfield

The complaint alleges that a Bright Planet employee conducted an in-person sales pitch to a consumer for a 25-year solar panel lease for $106.18 per month. The consumer signed the contract electronically, but never received a physical copy of the contract, in violation of state law.

SunRun installed the solar panels without first obtaining necessary permits. To date, the solar panels have not been activated. SunRun is still charging the consumer and has refused to remove the panels despite consumer requests.

Prior Solar Enforcement Actions

This is the third enforcement action taken by Attorney General Tong against unscrupulous solar panel companies. In 2022, Attorney General Tong and the Department of Consumer Protection announced an investigation and enforcement action against Solar Wolf Energy over failures to complete, or even begin, promised work. Solar Wolf is currently blocked from doing business in Connecticut as a result of a court order and has since filed for bankruptcy. In 2023, Attorney General Tong sued Vision Solar following more than a dozen consumer complaints regarding predatory high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentations about financing and tax credits, and unpermitted work that left homeowners saddled with nonfunctioning systems and unaffordable loans. Vision Solar has since filed for bankruptcy.

Solar Consumer Guidance

Connecticut consumers who believe they have been harmed by a solar company’s practices should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General here: https://ct.gov/agcomplaints or with the Department of Consumer Protection here: https://portal.ct.gov/DCP/Complaint-Center/Consumers---Complaint-Center.

See here for previously released guidance on reviewing residential solar contracts.

Assistant Attorneys General Michael Nunes and Joe Gasser, Legal Investigator Caylee Ribeiro, and Consumer Protection Section Chief Michael Wertheimer are assisting the Attorney General with this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov