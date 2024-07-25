Newfield Law Group Innovates with New Approach to Dental Disability Claims
Newfield Law Group's new FCE strategy aids dental disability claims using realistic models to replicate tasks, ensuring precise evaluations and better advocacy.MELVILLE, NY, US, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized long-term disability insurance attorney Jason Newfield, Esq. is known by adversaries, clients, and colleagues for his tenacious and detailed representation of disabled insureds. Mr. Newfield is always looking for ways to improve and enhance his practice and develop advocacy strategies for his clients. He has recently added a new strategy particularly important for dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, orthodontists, and others in the oral health field who rely on their hands, arms, and upper body strength and fine motor skills.
In this unique approach, Mr. Newfield incorporates the use of a life-size model of a human head, with an anatomically correct mouth, teeth, and oral structures, for use during a Functional Capacity Examination (FCE). The person conducting the FCE, typically an occupational therapist, vocational evaluator, and/or ergonomist, uses the model to gain a deeper understanding of the specific motions and forces a dentist uses during their practice. In addition to a typical array of testing performed or dexterity and strength, this testing adds another element, seeking to replicate the actual working environment for these medical professionals.
This allows the FCE to measure what the dentist does when treating a patient in their clinic or practice. Force applied by hands, wrist mobility, grip strength needed to hold instruments, arm flexion, fine dexterity tasks performed over the course of 15 minutes or longer, postural issues and more can be measured with great precision.
In the past, an FCE for a dentist measured their ability to perform the movements of their occupation measuring general factors. Grip, for instance, could be measured, but not the precision control of the hands and fingers, so crucial to the work or a dentist and oral surgeon.
Measuring force and range of motion used by the dentist’s shoulders in a general sense can be done with a scale measuring the shoulder’s movement, but having the dentist perform the actual motions in front of the evaluating professional provides a far more accurate picture of the dentist’s inability to safely complete their patient care. Testing is often performed both with and without gloves; to ascertain how marked an impact the actual work environment replication might have in results, to better advocate the issues.
“This approach to evaluating the physical limitations of a claimant has applications for long term disability claims in many other occupations,” explained Jason Newfield, founder of Newfield Law Group, based in Melville New York and serving clients nationwide.
“A surgeon who is in the OR for hours during complex procedures will have a stronger case if their Functional Capacity Evaluation includes the data from a realistic operating room scenario, having the doctor stand at an operating room table with a model of a human body and all the attendant medical equipment used in a surgical procedure.”
Mr. Newfield agrees that gathering this type of information requires more effort than simply sending a disabled person for a general examination. However, data gathered will be far more accurate and task-specific than the results from a generic examination.
This forward-thinking approach to long term disability insurance claims is one the hallmarks of Jason Newfield’s dedication to providing clients with skillful representation. For more than twenty years he has helped dentists and other professionals obtain their disability insurance claims, overcome denials with robust appeals and when needed, take cases to before the Federal Appellate Courts.
Jason Newfield, Esq., a highly experienced disability insurance lawyer, invites anyone who is struggling with their disability claim to contact his office for a free consultation. He routinely takes the time to speak with individuals from all occupations to help them understand what their policy will and will not cover and what they can expect from the disability insurance company. He is honest and compassionate, believing that all people deserve to have the information they need to make an informed decision about what they need to do to protect their claim.
About Us: Situated in Melville, New York, Jason Newfield, Esq. is a renowned national disability insurance lawyer, offering robust legal representation across various disability and long-term care issues and situations. His vast experience has led to many successful case resolutions, claim approvals and client satisfaction. Martindale-Hubbell® has rated Mr. Newfield an AV® Preeminent 5 out of 5 attorney, its highest possible designation. Super Lawyers has named Mr. Newfield to its select list of New York-metro attorneys for twelve years and he enjoys a 5 star rating from legal rating service Avvo and a 4.9 rating from Google My Business.
Jason Newfield Esq.
Newfield Law Group
+1 877-406-7883
Jason@Newfieldlawgroup.com