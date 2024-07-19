Fintech360 Unveils Financial Technology Solutions Based on AWS Cloud for Brokers

New York, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech360 ( https://www.fintech360.com/ ) unveils its financial technology solutions based on AWS Cloud, which will offer superior performance for brokers.







Fintech360 Revolutionizing the Fintech Industry

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon's subsidiary, currently stands as one of the leaders in the field of cloud hosting. Known for its extensive set of services, AWS helps countless businesses realize their full potential, granting them everything from computing power and storage space to advanced analytics and machine learning instruments.

Despite the undeniable benefits of cloud hosting services, there is a common misconception that they are primarily intended for startups or small businesses incapable of affording their own servers. In reality, many established industry leaders, especially in fintech, rely on cloud hosting to maintain their competitive advantage. One such leader is Fintech360, a prominent B2B provider of financial technology services, particularly solutions tailored to brokers' needs.

Fintech360 offers a broad range of services, including a customer relationship management (CRM) system, payment gateway, business intelligence tools, and a customizable trading platform. With these tools, Fintech360's B2B clients receive everything they need to organize and streamline the provision of brokerage services.

For instance, Fintech360's white-label trading platform is a ready-to-use solution that brokers can customize to their specific needs and integrate into their ecosystems. This allows the company's B2B clients to provide a unique, branded experience to their B2C customers without the need to develop and refine their own technology.

With such cutting-edge services, Fintech360 empowers market players that might otherwise lack the resources to enter the fintech arena. However, to fulfill such an ambitious mission, up-and-coming fintech solutions providers cannot rely solely on their own resources.

Fintech360 + AWS: A Perfect Match

Fintech360 significantly expanded its capabilities based on AWS Cloud. These newly acquired advantages improved the quality of Fintech360's services in many different aspects.

First and foremost, with AWS, Fintech360 has taken the scalability of their solutions to a whole different level. Now the company can quickly scale its infrastructure up or down based on demand. This feature allows brokers using Fintech360's solutions to perform well even at peak times and handle increased load during the most heated market periods.

While the Fintech360 has always been renowned for its top-grade safety measures, this collaboration has elevated them even higher. AWS utilizes the most up-to-date security techniques, including data encryption, secure and customizable access controls, firewalls, and automated incident response features. Additionally, AWS ensures full compliance with regulatory standards, which is crucial for any law-abiding fintech provider.

Another advantage of AWS is the speed and continuity of service provision. By relying on AWS for matters within their competence, Fintech360 can ensure that relevant services are provided at the highest level and within the shortest timeframe. Potential problems are promptly resolved by highly qualified teams utilizing the extensive resources of one of the most influential digital companies today.

By delegating the technical aspects of cloud hosting to a highly competent partner, Fintech360 can concentrate on developing advanced fintech solutions and improving its current offerings. This focus on core business activities drives growth and enhances service quality, ensuring that Fintech360 remains at the forefront of the fintech industry.

Cloud Computing and the Future of Business

The future of business increasingly leans towards digital solutions, with cloud hosting set to play a pivotal role in this process. Companies that adopt cloud hosting already enjoy a considerable competitive advantage due to enhanced scalability and security, as well as the higher volumes of resources they can allocate for innovation and business improvement.

The example of Fintech360 illustrates how teaming up with a reliable cloud hosting provider, in this case, AWS, can be a game-changer for a fintech company. With AWS's assistance, Fintech360 has greatly expanded its capabilities and improved its offerings, providing brokers with even better services and higher levels of security than before.

