Local Company Whizamet Services Rises to Top of Chandigarh's SEO Industry
Whizamet Services tops Chandigarh's SEO industry. 2025 goals: expand pan-India, launch SEO tool, start digital academy, achieve carbon neutrality.MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whizamet Services, a homegrown digital marketing agency, has established itself as the leading SEO firm in Chandigarh, marking a significant milestone in the city's rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Founded in 2016, Whizamet Services has quickly ascended the ranks of Chandigarh's competitive SEO market through its innovative strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and commitment to delivering measurable results for clients across various industries.
Whizamet Services' rise to prominence has been marked by:
- A 200% increase in client base over the past year
- Consistently high client retention rates of 95%
- Impressive average improvements in client search rankings and organic traffic
Looking ahead, Whizamet Services has outlined ambitious goals for 2025:
1. Expand services to cover pan-India clientele
2. Launch an AI-powered SEO tool for small businesses
3. Establish a digital marketing academy to nurture local talent
4. Achieve carbon neutrality in all operations
We believe the digital world issues require digital solutions and that’s why, Whizamet has been providing advanced digital solutions to different business platforms for their growth and expansion. Whizamet services offer the best digital marketing solutions, SEO, SMM, Graphic designing, Email marketing, Online reputation, Marketing ads, and more.
Whether it is about unique digital marketing ideas or web development, creative web designing, or powerful marketing ads. Whizamet professional team excels at every given aspect of business development. Whizamet only aim is to gratify its client's demand with proven results. The company has been aiming to help entrepreneurs, start-ups, small
businesses, and established businesses too.
Our approach
At Whizamet Services, client satisfaction is valued and appreciated the most. We listen to their demand and work accordingly.
We have a huge team of experienced professionals who handle projects effortlessly. Additionally, we stay ahead of the competition, as we use the latest technology for handling our projects.
About Whizamet services
Whizamet Services focuses on providing B2B services to clients through different mediums, according to their needs and requirements. It also offers various training programs for people who want to advance their skills. You can upgrade your skills in website design and development, graphic designing, SEO, social media marketing, performance marketing, video editing, and more.
email us here
