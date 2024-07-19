PrimoHoagies Voted #1 Sandwich Shop in America for Two Consecutive Years

Submit Release
PrimoHoagies Honored as America’s Best Sandwich Shop by USA Today for 2023 and 2024

WESTVILLE, N.J., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies has been voted the #1 sandwich shop in America by USA Today for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores the brand's commitment to quality and the loyalty of its customers.

Quality and family traditions are central to PrimoHoagies' operations. These values have formed the foundation of the company's success and continue to be its top priority. The team takes immense pride in delivering high-quality sandwiches, crafted with care and dedication to time-honored recipes passed down through generations.

Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President & CEO, expressed gratitude to customers for their continued patronage and for making PrimoHoagies a part of their lives. He emphasized that their trust and satisfaction inspire the company to maintain high standards and strive for excellence in every bite.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal fans for their unwavering support and for voting PrimoHoagies as #1 in America by USA Today for two consecutive years. Your continued dedication and love for our hoagies inspire us to strive for excellence every day. Thank you for being a part of the PrimoHoagies family and helping us achieve this remarkable milestone,” said Papanier Jr.

The recognition from USA Today is a significant honor for PrimoHoagies, and the company remains committed to upholding the values that define the brand. The team is dedicated to ensuring that every visit to the shop is a memorable experience and looks forward to serving customers for many more years to come.

PrimoHoagies thanks its customers once again for their incredible support and celebrates many more years of delicious sandwiches and shared moments.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing
856-742-1999


