DoCast 4.0 Expands Streaming and Mirroring Capabilities by Adding Support for DLNA-enabled TVs

Electronic Team, Inc. announces a significant update to DoCast 4.0, which brings support for Smart TVs with built-in DLNA technology.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team Inc. releases a new version of its popular iOS screen mirroring and content streaming app, DoCast. The key innovation of this version is added support for DLNA-compatible TVs, which allows users to stream video, audio, and photos to Smart TVs from leading manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, Philips Toshiba, etc., making the application more universal and convenient for a wide range of users.



Besides that, the updated version of DoCast contains many other fixes and improvements in the overall performance and usability of the app.

Key features of DoCast:

- Wireless Streaming: stream photos, videos, and music from your iPhone or iPad to almost any Smart TV or streaming device without the hassle of cables.

- Mirroring: mirror your iPhone’s/iPad’s screen on your TV, showcasing presentations, educational materials, games, and more.

- Wide range of supported devices: DoCast is compatible with almost all DLNA-enabled Smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Firestick, and Chromecast devices, as well as TVs equipped with these technologies.

DoCast is available for free and in the form of Premium Upgrades. In the free version, there are limits of 15 minutes per mirroring session and 3 minutes for video streaming, whereas photo viewing is not affected by the limits. To remove these restrictions, a user would need to purchase one of the available Premium Upgrades: Monthly, Yearly, or Lifetime. Additionally, the Yearly plan can be tried out for free with a 7-day trial.

DoCast can be found on the App Store or the official website.

Watch the video below to learn more about DoCast 4.0.

Electronic Team, Inc. is a technology development company that specializes in producing high-quality software applications that work across all major platforms.