The Luxe Spa Experience Expands Nature-Inspired Luxury Beauty Line
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxe Spa Experience, founded by Jeannette Kaufmann, today announced the expansion of its nature-inspired luxury beauty line. This collection now features five affordable, high-end products designed to bring spa-quality treatments into homes.
"Our mission is to make luxury beauty accessible to everyone," said Kaufmann. "We've harnessed nature's finest ingredients to create products that deliver professional results at an affordable price point."
The expanded line includes:
~ Good To Go Dry Shampoo ($49): All-natural, scalp-nourishing dry shampoo.
~ Resurrection Body Butter ($59): Nutrient-rich, deeply hydrating formula.
~ Arctic Rose Oil ($89): Versatile oil for hair and skin with anti-aging properties.
~ Face Off 5-1 Cleanser and Makeup Remover ($64): Multifunctional skincare product. (Launching August 1st)
~ Bio-Boost Lash and Brow Serum ($64): Advanced formula for lash and brow health. (Launching August 1st)
Key features include:
~ Good To Go Dry Shampoo: Amla Powder and Reishi Mushroom for scalp health.
~ Resurrection Body Butter: Shea Butter and Resurrection Plant Extract for hydration.
~ Arctic Rose Oil: PhytoCellTec™ Alp Rose and IceAwake™ for anti-aging benefits.
~ Face Off 5-1 Cleanser: Jojoba Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, and Green Tea Extract.
~ Bio-Boost Serum: ARCT'ALG®, PhytoCellTec™ Alp Rose, and IceAwake™.
"We've seen incredible results in our user trials," Kaufmann added. "95% of participants reported significant improvements after just four weeks of use."
The full product range is available exclusively at www.TheLuxeSpaExperience.com. Customers can contact Jeannette at Jeannette@TheLuxeSpaExperience.com for a special offer coupon code valid on their first order.
About The Luxe Spa Experience: Founded in December 2023, The Luxe Spa Experience brings nature-inspired luxury beauty products to homes worldwide. Focusing on innovative formulations and ethically sourced ingredients, the company offers affordable, high-end hair and skin care solutions that deliver professional results.
Jeannette Kaufmann
"Our mission is to make luxury beauty accessible to everyone," said Kaufmann. "We've harnessed nature's finest ingredients to create products that deliver professional results at an affordable price point."
The expanded line includes:
~ Good To Go Dry Shampoo ($49): All-natural, scalp-nourishing dry shampoo.
~ Resurrection Body Butter ($59): Nutrient-rich, deeply hydrating formula.
~ Arctic Rose Oil ($89): Versatile oil for hair and skin with anti-aging properties.
~ Face Off 5-1 Cleanser and Makeup Remover ($64): Multifunctional skincare product. (Launching August 1st)
~ Bio-Boost Lash and Brow Serum ($64): Advanced formula for lash and brow health. (Launching August 1st)
Key features include:
~ Good To Go Dry Shampoo: Amla Powder and Reishi Mushroom for scalp health.
~ Resurrection Body Butter: Shea Butter and Resurrection Plant Extract for hydration.
~ Arctic Rose Oil: PhytoCellTec™ Alp Rose and IceAwake™ for anti-aging benefits.
~ Face Off 5-1 Cleanser: Jojoba Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, and Green Tea Extract.
~ Bio-Boost Serum: ARCT'ALG®, PhytoCellTec™ Alp Rose, and IceAwake™.
"We've seen incredible results in our user trials," Kaufmann added. "95% of participants reported significant improvements after just four weeks of use."
The full product range is available exclusively at www.TheLuxeSpaExperience.com. Customers can contact Jeannette at Jeannette@TheLuxeSpaExperience.com for a special offer coupon code valid on their first order.
About The Luxe Spa Experience: Founded in December 2023, The Luxe Spa Experience brings nature-inspired luxury beauty products to homes worldwide. Focusing on innovative formulations and ethically sourced ingredients, the company offers affordable, high-end hair and skin care solutions that deliver professional results.
Jeannette Kaufmann
The Luxe Spa Experience
+1 863-288-0609
Jeannette@TheLuxeSpaExperience.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok