REACTION OF SEN NANCY BINAY

on the action taken by Ethics Committee

If a conciliation meeting is part of the process to officially tackle the ethics case that I filed against Sen Cayetano, then I am willing to submit to the new rules adopted by the Committee. Kung iyon ang kailangan unahin bilang bahagi ng proseso, susunod po tayo.

Sa usapin ng pag-aayos, sino ba naman ako para magsara ng pintuan? Likas po sa pagiging Kristiyano ang maging mapagpatawad.

For the Lord is a compassionate God, but He is also a God of justice.