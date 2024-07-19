PHILIPPINES, July 19 - Press Release

July 19, 2024 SENATOR PIA CAYETANO PUSHES FOR LONG-TERM ENERGY SOLUTIONS The new Energy Committee Chair, Senator Pia Cayetano chaired the hearing on bills promoting the development of our natural gas industry. Drawing from her background as former Chair of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking, Senator Cayetano stressed the importance of viewing energy issues through a "futures thinking" lens. "Energy issues require long-term solutions. We must act today to ensure energy sustainability, self-sufficiency, and reliability for the future," Senator Pia Cayetano stated in her opening remarks. The hearing focused on natural gas as a transition fuel in the country's move from coal and oil dependence to cleaner renewable energy. Under the National Renewable Energy Program, renewables should comprise 35% of our energy by 2030, and 50% by 2040. "There really are no shortcuts. There may be band-aid solutions, but there really are no sustainable solutions that can be made overnight. The only things that can possibly be made in the short term are good policies. That is our focus for today and the months to come, and we'll try to review and come up with policies that can help the way for a brighter energy future for our country," Cayetano stated. She underscored the importance of having policies that support more exploration of natural gas. She added that having one's own supply ensures a country's energy security, one that is less dependent on international factors that affect the prices of energy sources. In attendance were representatives from the Department of Energy, Energy Regulatory Commission, Philippine National Oil Corporation, Manila Electric Company, Firstgen Corp, Prime Energy, Philippine Independent Power Producers Association, and the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development. Senators Alan Cayetano and Win Gatchalian were also present in the said hearing. SENATOR PIA CAYETANO ISINUSULONG ANG PANGMATAGALANG SOLUSYON SA ENERHIYA Isinusulong ni Senator Pia Cayetano, kasalukuyang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy ang pangmatagalang solusyon sa suliranin sa enerhiya sa bansa kabilang dito ang pagpapaunlad sa industriya ng natural gas. Bilang dating tagapangulo ng Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagtingin sa suliranin ng enerhiya sa perspektibo ng 'futures thinking.' "Energy issues require long-term solutions. We must act today to ensure energy sustainability, self-sufficiency, and reliability for the future," ayon kay Senator Pia Cayetano sa kanyang pambungad na pahayag. Naging sentro ng naturang pagdinig ang natural gas na pinakamabisang alternatibo sa paggamit ng langis at coal upang makamit ang malinis at renewable energy. Sa ilalim ng National Renewable Energy Program, 35% ng ating enerhiya ay dapat nagmumula sa mga renewable sa taong 2030, at 50% na sa darating na 2040. "There really are no shortcuts. There may be band-aid solutions, but there really are no sustainable solutions that can be made overnight. The only things that can possibly be made in the short term are good policies. That is our focus for today and the months to come, and we'll try to review and come up with policies that can help the way for a brighter energy future for our country," ayon pa kay Cayetano. Binigyang diin ni Senator Pia Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagkakaroon ng mga batas at polisiyang susuporta sa mas malawakang exploration ng natural gas. Idinagdag pa niya na ang pagkakaroon ng sariling mapapagkukunan nito ang magbibigay ng katatagan sa enerhiya sa bansa upang hindi na tayo umasa sa ibayong dagat na lubhang nakaaapekto sa presyo ng enerhiya. Kabilang sa mga dumalo sa naturang pagdinig ang mga kinatawan ng Department of Energy, Energy Regulatory Commission, Philippine National Oil Corporation, Manila Electric Company, Firstgen Corp, Prime Energy, Philippine Independent Power Producers Association, and the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development. Dumalo rin sa pagdinig sina Senator Alan Peter Cayetano at Senator Win Gatchalian.