PHILIPPINES, July 19 - Press Release

July 19, 2024 '2 weeks does not solve 6 years of learning loss' - EDCOM 2 Commissioner Benitez During a field visit to a public high school in Metro Manila, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) expressed its concerns over the implementation of the National Learning Camp (NLC) of the Department of Education (DepEd), as it seems to fail to achieve its intended outcomes. EDCOM 2 led by its Co-Chairperson Senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian and Commissioner Rep Jose Francisco "Kiko" Benitez conducted a field visit to check the implementation of the learning camps in Tinajeros National High School. Launched through Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 13, s. 2023, the NLC is among the programs under the National Learning Recovery Program (NLRP) of DepEd. Currently, DepEd is conducting the second round of learning camps, which will run from July 01-19. These camps cover Grades 1-3 and Grades 7-10 and are structured into three groups to target the needs of learners: intervention (for those who failed in English, Science, and Math), consolidation (review and reinforcement), and enhancement (for advanced learners). DepEd also engaged learning camp volunteers to support teachers during these sessions. Despite the claim of addressing learning loss recovery, there has been no clear evidence of improvement of education targets. Moreover, not all programs under the DepEd Order are being implemented. During the site visits, the Commission observed that students attending the intervention camp were not only catching up for proficiencies at that grade level but were also lacking the proficiencies of earlier grade levels. "The principle might be finding ways to teach them [learners] at the right level; to teach them where they're at so we can help them move to the next stage in the fastest, most efficient, and strategic ways we possibly can. And that is not an easy thing to design. The National Learning Camp is probably one way but it cannot be the only way. Because 2 weeks does not solve 6 years of loss. The interventions need to be done everyday, during the school days," says EDCOM 2 Commissioner Rep Kiko Benitez. Target the learners, make remediation mandatory The EDCOM 2 together with its Standing Committee Members Dr Jennie Jocson, and Mr Elvin Uy, DepEd Director Marilyn Siao, and representatives of DepEd bureaus and offices, observed the actual conduct of intervention and consolidation classes under the learning camp in Tinajeros. While the teachers of Tinajeros were able to conduct NLRC national assessment to screen learners that will be participating in the learning recovery programs, they shared that only Grades 7 and 8 results came out in time to inform the targeting of learners. Those for Grades 9 and 10 came out late. This prompted the Commission to inquire if assessments could be handled at the school level so that teachers are able to immediately get hold of the assessment results. "Maganda siya, but it is not achieving what we want to achieve. What we want to achieve is to eliminate- erase learning loss, whether learning loss because of the pandemic or learning loss because of whatever reason there is. But the main objective of the NLC should address those who are in need of the interventions. Kasi ang resources natin konti lang e, so dapat i-target muna natin ang mga estudyanteng nangangailangan," says Senator Gatchalian. The Commissioner further emphasized the need to make remediation mandatory, alongside implementing other complementary interventions to help learners that are not ready to advance to the next grade level, and learners who are lagging years behind. "Our previous consultations also show that because participation is voluntary, some learners who were supposed to be in intervention camps do not participate. This is just among the other factors why learning camps are not as effective," explains EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee. "Itong learning camp, hindi siya mandatory e, voluntary siya. In my opinion, nasa crisis na tayo. Kailangan nating gawing mandatory para makahabol lahat ng mga estudyante," expressed EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian. Teachers of Tinajeros also expressed the same concern over the learning progress. "Bilang isang frontliner, isa po kami sa nakararanas talaga na nag-eexist yun problem. There's no way out but to address it. Para lang sa amin, since limited lang yung time ng NLRC, we shouldn't stop there. Dapat magkaroon talaga ng konkretong programa rin ang paaralan kung paano natin ito matutuloy tuloy. Kung ano ang pangangailangan nila, doon po tayo dapat magstart. Siguro kailangan natin ng tool na talagang maassess exactly nasaan na silang level." expressed one of the teachers. The teachers also conveyed their support in making remediation and learning camps mandatory, sharing how they struggle in getting the attendance of the learners who are in dire need of these remediation classes. "Nakikita po namin na big solusyon talaga ay maging mandatory ang learning camp para yung mga skills na hindi nila nadevelop from the previous level ay matutukan po talaga," says another frontliner. Support, empower teachers Considering the complexity of the problem and the learning crisis that the country is facing, Rep Benitez also stressed the need to support and empower teachers and make available the trainings and resources they need to better equip them in teaching all learners, especially those who are lagging behind. The government must ensure that teachers are not only empowered and equipped by training them in different types of interventions, but are also supported with budget, materials, and other resources. "Ang goal natin, we want empowered teachers. Confidence is a major piece that we need to provide, but at the end of the day, we need to keep our eye on the goal - competencies, learning outcomes, and skills set ideally at the right grade level," added Rep Benitez.