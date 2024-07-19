The New Hungarian Golden Visa Program Launched
The highly anticipated Hungarian Golden Visa Program has been officially launched.BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This innovative Hungarian Golden Visa Program, designed to attract international investors, provides a streamlined pathway to permanent residency in Hungary for non-European Union nationals through investments.
The Hungarian Golden Visa Program allows investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency in Hungary by investing a minimum of €250,000 in Hungarian government bonds or designated real estate projects. This initiative is set to bolster Hungary's economy while offering numerous benefits to investors seeking residency in a strategic European location. Other investment options will become available as a government decree is published to clarify the remaining details.
Key Benefits of the Hungarian Golden Visa Program
Quick Residency Process: Investors can obtain permanent residency within six months, a much faster route compared to traditional immigration methods.
Family Inclusion: The program extends to immediate family members, including spouses and dependent children, under the same application.
Attractive Tax Regime: Hungary's favorable tax environment makes it a prime destination for global investors.
Strategic Location: Hungary's central European location offers excellent access to major European markets and cities.
High Quality of Life: Investors will enjoy Hungary's high standard of living, exceptional healthcare, and renowned educational institutions.
Helpers Hungary is committed to guiding prospective investors through the application process with ease and efficiency. As the leading provider of business and immigration services in the country, Helpers Hungary, Kft. ensures that clients not only understand how to obtain Hungary’s Golden Visa but also receive comprehensive support and expert advice at every step of the way.
Helpers Hungary is a premier business and immigration consultancy firm based in Budapest. With almost 20 years of experience, Helpers Hungary has been instrumental in assisting foreign investors and entrepreneurs to establish and grow their businesses in Hungary. The firm's dedicated team of experts provides a wide range of services, including company formation, residency assistance, and business support.
For more information about the program and how Helpers Hungary can assist you, please visit the Hungarian Golden Visa Program or contact us directly.
Nenad Ingnjatovic
Hungary Golden Visa
info@helpersfinance.hu