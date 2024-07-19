ECB publishes indicative operational calendars for 2025

19 July 2024

ECB publishes indicative calendars for Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods for 2025

The European Central Bank (ECB) today published the indicative calendars for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2025.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s reserve maintenance periods takes into account the calendar for Governing Council meetings in 2025 as well as the calendar for regular tender operations.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations includes only main refinancing operations (MROs) and three-month longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs). It does not include any supplementary or ad hoc operations which may be carried out in 2025.