ECB appoints Thomas Broeng Jorgensen as Director General Specialised Institutions and Less Significant Institutions

11 February 2026

Thomas Broeng Jorgensen will be responsible for the direct supervision of specialised banks and for overseeing less significant banks

He will take up his role on 1 March 2026

The Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) has appointed Thomas Broeng Jorgensen as Director General for Specialised Institutions and Less Significant Institutions. In his new role, Mr Jorgensen will be responsible for the direct supervision of banks with specialised business models and for overseeing the supervision of less significant banks by national supervisors.

He will take up his duties on 1 March 2026. He succeeds Patrick Amis, who was recently appointed Director General Horizontal Line Supervision.

Thomas Broeng Jorgensen has served as Deputy Director General responsible for the direct supervision of systemic and international banks since 2021, following several years as Head of Division in the same business area. He joined the ECB at the start of European banking supervision in 2014 as Head of Division responsible for supervisory policies. Before joining the ECB, he held senior roles at the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, Ministry of Economy and Business Affairs and Ministry of Finance.

At the ECB, bank-specific supervision falls under three directorate generals, structured according to the business models of supervised banks: systemic and international banks, universal and diversified institutions, and specialised institutions and less significant institutions.

