Representatives of Timor-Leste and Australia in the Greater Sunrise Initiative Discussions Meet in Darwin

Fri. 19 of July of 2024, 15:26h

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Interlocutor in the Greater Sunrise discussions, Agio Pereira, met with Australia's Special Representative for the Greater Sunrise Project, Steve Bracks, on July 19th, in Darwin.

The purpose of the meeting was to take stock of the situation, share information and points of view in the context of their roles as representatives of Timor-Leste and Australia in the discussions of the Greater Sunrise initiative, and consider what the next period holds and what they can achieve together.

During the meeting, Steve Bracks discussed his recent visit to the south coast of Timor-Leste and shared his thoughts and perspectives on the future installation of the Suai Supply Base. Minister Agio Pereira thanked Steve Bracks for visiting the south coast and the community located in the project area. Minister Agio expressed the hope that the two representatives will continue to work together to achieve goals that are beneficial to both countries, Timor-Leste and Australia.

The two representatives also made a joint visit to the Ichthys LNG onshore processing facility at Bladin Point, near Darwin, where chilled gas from the Ichthys field is turned into liquid. Chris Wilson, Senior Vice President of Operations at INPEX, organized the visit.

The purpose of this visit was to take a closer look at the facilities and the assembly of all the modules, which are very important for all the processes, especially LNG liquefaction units 1 and 2. During the visit to the LNG plant, INPEX said that it needs a maximum of six years to install all the modules and be fully operational, with an estimated total cost of 40 billion dollars. Ichthys LNG is a joint venture between INPEX group companies (the operator), main partner Total Energies and the Australian subsidiaries of CPC Corporation Taiwan, Osaka Gas, Kansai Electric Power, JERA and Toho Gas.