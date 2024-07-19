PCP Luton Announces Open Care Free Support for Addiction Treatment

Luton, England – The Perry Clayman Project (PCP Luton), a leading alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre, is proud to announce its new initiative: Open Care. This program offers free information and support for addiction treatment to individuals and families seeking recovery from substance abuse.

Prioritising respect, dignity and comfort for clients, the new program leverages the rehabilitation centre’s experienced team of doctors and nurses to help demystify the recovery process and help empower individuals to start their sobriety journey. Open Care is available for families and concerned individuals, with its official launch on July 22nd at 6:00 pm BST. Registration is available at the following link: https://www.rehabtoday.com/contact-us/.

“Addiction is a nasty disease that is ravaging the UK, and it is something that can affect just about anyone,” said a spokesperson for PCP Luton. “We have big plans over the coming years to continue our expansion by opening even more treatment facilities and residential rehab clinics. We want to provide those who need it most with the help, access, support, and treatment they require to overcome the issues that have been holding them back from living the life they deserve.”

Dedicated to equipping clients with the techniques and tools to achieve long-lasting sobriety, PCP Luton’s Rehab Today tailors treatment programmes to each client’s individual physical, psychological, emotional, social and spiritual needs to ensure the best chances of success.

The staff of the top UK rehabilitation centre have in-depth and personal experience with the struggles of addiction and offer expert guidance on addiction, treatment, detox, rehab, and recovery based on their own experiences in recovery. This unique approach enables the PCP Luton team to show clients that regaining control over their lives is achievable while sharing the most effective ways to navigate the process.

With 24/7 care and access to medical experts, PCP Luton guarantees the health and safety of every client while taking the time to treat the causes of addiction to help them become the person they have always been deep down but have since lost touch with.

“Just know that Rehab Today by PCP (The Perry Clayman Project) will be with you every single step of the way of your addiction recovery for as long as you need our support – and of course, every discussion is confidential,” furthered the spokesperson for PCP Luton.

From treating dual diagnosis conditions, including Anxiety, Depression, Post Traumatic Stress, Eating, Gambling and Obsessive Compulsive Disorders, to delivering free aftercare and liaison at a client’s convenience to maintain ongoing assistance when needed, PCP Luton has become a trusted leader within the industry.

Whether individuals need addiction rehab, a drug or alcohol detox or any other form of rehabilitation treatment, the Rehab Centre Luton is ideally located just outside London and is easily accessible by train and air to offer each client a safe and compassionate environment to help them receive targeted treatment to attain long-lasting recovery.

For immediate support and admission, PCP Luton encourages individuals or their families to use the live chat function via its website or call 0800 0380 480.

Established in 2005, PCP Luton is an affordable rehab centre in Luton that provides comprehensive addiction treatment, such as individual counselling, art therapy, yoga, relapse prevention counselling, and 12-Step programming, to help clients achieve long-term recovery. With 13 on-site detoxification beds, a highly trained team and free aftercare services, PCP Luton ensures safe and comfortable rehabilitation at a competitive price.

To learn more about PCP Luton and its new Open Care free support for addiction treatment, please visit the website at https://www.rehabtoday.com/.

PCP was founded in 2005 by Perry Clayman, who having been through a substance misuse problem himself and successfully recovered, had the belief that every person suffering from an addiction should be able to access residential drug and alcohol treatment to achieve the same.

