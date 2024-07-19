Submit Release
Introducing the Salary Guide India To Hire Top Talent in 2024

India Salary Guide 2024

India Salary Guide 2024 Database

Uplers launched the salary guide India 2024 to assist global companies in setting the right pay for offshoring talent from India.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that 62.5% of businesses from the US, UK, and Australia have been leveraging Indian remote talent in the last five years? This is because of the diverse skills, global readiness, and cost-effectiveness of Indian professionals, making them a top choice for fast-paced businesses.

Before you dive into hiring, it's essential to know the expected salary insights in India for 2024 in the roles you're looking to fill.

What's in the Guide for India salary guide 2024?

1. Hiring Factors and Top Talent Parameters
2. Influence of Location on Salaries
3. Variations in salary survey in India for Executive Positions and Job Functions
4. Patterns in Salary Hikes Across Management Levels and Job Roles

How the Uplers Salary Guide 2024 Helps You:

For global employers hiring from India, getting accurate salary data has been a challenge. Uplers, as a hiring platform, talks to over 100 companies every month, assisting them in finding Indian talents. The guide covers 50+ positions in tech and digital roles, giving insights into competitive compensation packages to make your hiring process smooth.


About Uplers
Uplers is a global platform with a talent network of 1M professionals. Specializing in fast and cost-effective hiring processes, Uplers uses advanced technology for a 48-hour turnaround time, potentially saving businesses up to 40% on costs. Committed to making hiring easy and reliable, Uplers connects companies with the right talents efficiently.


Media- https://www.uplers.com/india-salary-guide-2024/?utm_source=Uplers+&utm_medium=blog&utm_campaign=India+salary+guide+2024

Nayantika Srivastava
Uplers Solutions Private Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

