tts performance suite – new digital adoption features powering SAP S/4HANA Migration

tts performance suite empowers SAP S/4HANA migration in the UK to accelerate adoption, reduce time to value and streamline upskilling.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With SAP’s plan to end maintenance support for its ECC 6 and Business Suite 7 software by 2027, the race is on to switch over to SAP S/4HANA. A recent survey conducted by the UK & Ireland SAP User Group (UKISUG) revealed that 89% of SAP customers are either using or planning to use S/4HANA, up from 74% in 2021. This urgency is driven by the maintenance deadline and S/4HANA's advanced features.

Migrating to SAP S/4HANA presents several challenges for both employees and companies. Employees must familiarise themselves with new SAP Fiori apps and integrated AI tools, adapt to a dynamic working environment with automated processes, and continuously upskill to keep pace with evolving functionalities, as well as all the other software they have in their workplace.

Recognised as a sample vendor for Digital Adoption Platform providers in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Workplace Applications, tts performance suite has already helped global companies address the key challenges in the migration to SAP S/4HANA.

Accelerating time to value with learning in the flow of work

Accelerating time-to-value is a primary concern for companies considering migration to SAP S/4HANA. Companies across various sectors use tts performance suite to embed learning directly into the flow of work, allowing employees to master complex systems while continuing their daily responsibilities. This approach proved to minimise disruption and maximise productivity.

With step-by-step instructions provided within the work environment, tts performance suite ensures employees receive guidance as they encounter challenges. This hands-on approach enables employees to quickly adapt to the new system, enhancing their proficiency and boosting overall efficiency. By integrating learning seamlessly into everyday tasks, companies were able accelerate employee readiness and fully realise the benefits of their S/4HANA investment.

Reducing training and support burden with knowledge pooling

Migrating to SAP S/4HANA requires a well-structured approach to knowledge management. Companies that used tts performance suite have consolidated all in-house knowledge into a single, accessible location, including detailed process documentation, user guides, and engaging training materials (AI generated content, videos, images, gifs, step-by step guides) tailored to specific roles and contexts.

They ensured that users have all the necessary information at their fingertips, significantly reducing the burden on IT departments, minimising the need for help desk tickets and extensive training sessions. This approach streamlined the upskilling process, allowing employees to master the new system.

Avoiding compliance risks with contextual guidance

Transitioning to a complex ERP like SAP S/4HANA without real-time, contextual support could be challenging. Companies using tts performance suite in their transition provided employees context-sensitive support directly into the user interface as they navigated the new system. This proactive approach embeds compliance knowledge into daily workflows, empowering employees to make informed decisions and minimise the risk of compliance breaches.

This is why leading enterprises embarking on SAP S/4HANA migration choose tts performance suite. Amidst the challenges of digital transformation, tts performance suite aims to empower organisations to seamlessly adopt SAP S/4HANA while maximising operational efficiency, streamlining upskilling and ensuring regulatory compliance.