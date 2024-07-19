HYBE Lands ENHYPEN’S First 'The City' Project in Jakarta
HYBE Lands ENHYPEN’S First "The City" Project in JakartaJAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENHYPEN, a K-pop powerhouse from South Korea under BELIFT LAB, a label under HYBE, is launching their first ever ‘THE CITY’ project in Jakarta ahead of their concerts in Indonesia on August 17 and 18, at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition.
‘THE CITY’ is a project designed by HYBE to provide extensive and immersive experiences for fans to enjoy beyond a concert. HYBE’s complete and comprehensive concert business model allows fans to enjoy various programs. Titled ‘ENHYPEN “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA’, this city-wide project aims to turn Jakarta into ENHYPEN’s concert play park.
‘ENHYPEN “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA’ will kick off on August 9. As the first city chosen for ENHYPEN's 'THE CITY' project, Jakarta will host several exclusive events tailored for Indonesian ENGENE (the official fandom name for ENHYPEN). Organized by Springboard, an IP-based entertainment company in Indonesia, and arranged by Gushcloud, a global entertainment IP management and commercialization company, ‘THE CITY’ in Jakarta will feature various fan experiences including the ENHYPEN POP-UP STORE, ENHYPEN NORAEBANG PARTY, and ENHYPEN RANDOM PLAY DANCE.
The ENHYPEN POP-UP STORE, which will be held at Neo Soho Mall from August 9 to 25, is ENHYPEN's first pop-up store in Indonesia. ENGENE visiting the pop-up store will have direct access to official ENHYPEN merchandise. Moreover, there will be Jakarta limited edition merchandise available exclusively at the pop up store.
Connecting fans even further, the ENHYPEN NORAEBANG PARTY, which will be held on August 9, on the 3A floor of Neo Soho Mall. Moreover, the ENHYPEN RANDOM PLAY DANCE will take place on August 11, at Gate 6 of Gelora Bung Karno (GBK). Pikachu will also be present at the moment as a special guest for ENGENE.
‘ENHYPEN “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA’ will feature a special fan experience in collaboration with Hotel Mulia Senayan, as the fans will have an opportunity to enjoy a stay in an ENHYPEN-themed room. They will also have a chance to get PINK SOUNDCHECK tickets to attend the ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “FATE PLUS” IN JAKARTA concert. Reservations open on August 1, and the promotion period, during which fans can stay in ENHYPEN-themed rooms, will run from August 9 to August 18. The number of rooms available for this exclusive experience is limited.
Strengthening the fan-focus collaboration, ‘ENHYPEN “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA’ has partnered with several F&B brands, including Kopi Soe with more collaborations to come. Fans can look forward to upcoming partnerships with other F&B. They will offer special menus for ENGENE at their various stores. These special menus will be available from August 9 to September 8.
ENHYPEN is a boyband formed through the survival show I-LAND and debuted in 2020 with seven members: JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Throughout their career in the music industry, ENHYPEN has achieved several awards, including Rookie of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards in 2021, and, more recently, Artist of the Year (Bonsang) at the Hanteo Music Awards in early 2024. ENHYPEN has also recently released their 2nd Studio Album, titled ROMANCE : UNTOLD, with the lead single “XO (Only If You Say Yes)”.
For detailed information and the latest updates related to ENHYPEN “FATE PLUS” THE CITY JAKARTA, please follow the Instagram account @springboard.id.
