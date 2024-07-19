National Planning Commission welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s focus on the National Development Plan

The National Planning Commission (NPC) welcomes the President’s focus on the NDP as the country's lodestar. We recognise that the Plan remains as relevant as ever under the current circumstances.

We want to remind the people of our country that when the NDP was tabled in Parliament in August 2012 not only was it adopted by all the political parties represented at the time but there was the clear message that it was not only a plan for government but for all of society. This message remains as true as ever. In this period where we all must contribute to making this country work, the objectives of the NDP must act as a unifier across political parties and sectors within society and be the basis of a national dialogue to arrive at a social compact.

The NPC recognises that, since its tabling, we have made insufficient progress in meeting the NDP’s objectives. We confirmed this in our Ten-Year Review of the NDP, released last year. This Review and the accompanying Call-to-Action that the NPC issued were designed to ensure that we move the country onto a path that leads to a reduction in poverty, inequality, and unemployment in the next six years.

It is important to note that the NPC’s unwavering commitment to the NDP goals extends beyond reviews and comments: we have embarked on a process to ensure that the main NDP goals per chapter are incorporated into government’s medium-term planning in a manner that will have multiplier effects. It is also worth reiterating that the Commission has initiated the work on the country’s next long-term plan beyond 2030.

We are, therefore, excited that this new government has similarly placed its faith in the NDP. We want to use this opportunity to call on all of society regardless of sectoral interests to support the implementation of the NDP and this government’s approach – it is our country, we must make it work!

