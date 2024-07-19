Phantom Projects Theatre Group Announces Annual Fundraising Gala: The Phantom Cabaret - A Roaring 20’s Gala for the Arts

Support the Arts, Make a Difference, and Play a Part in Transforming Lives at The Phantom Cabaret Gala!

LA HABRA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated annual fundraising gala, taking place on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, at the recently revitalized theatre in La Habra, Ca. This year’s theme, "The Phantom Cabaret - A Roaring 20’s Cabaret Gala for the Arts," promises an evening filled with excitement, entertainment, and community spirit.

Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot is managed and overseen by Phantom Projects Theatre Group, a community nonprofit that exists to bring impactful live theatre and performing arts to residents and underserved youth in Orange County, California. The annual fundraising gala aims to raise the necessary funds needed to produce and support the diverse programming offered at both The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot, in La Habra, California, and the youth-focused programming that takes place at sister site, The La Mirada Community Theatre in the city of La Mirada.

The funds raised during this event help offset the costs of providing a robust Arts Education program for at-risk youth, schools, and the OC community at large. From bussing in over 35,000 student audience members to attend hosted live performances that deal with some of the most pressing topics affecting today’s youth, working with over 151 schools in 76 different cities, and underwriting over $60,000 in ticket sales to ensure that live theatre is accessible to all, the Phantom Projects Theatre Group relies on contributions, donations, and sponsorships from this fundraising gala to maintain their mission of producing high quality and inclusive live theatre productions. Additionally, the Phantom Projects Theatre Group provides a no-cost/no-tuition performing arts summer camp intensive for youth ages 8-18, pay-what-you-can special performances, ASL interpreted performances as well as sensory-friendly productions to ensure inclusivity amongst all audiences.

Corporate, community, and individual sponsorships are available and contributors are encouraged to support the nonprofit performing arts organization through the various gala sponsorships available such as program advertising, ticket purchases, title sponsorships, and custom event sponsorship packages.

Sponsors will receive prominent recognition and have the opportunity to connect with an audience passionate about arts and culture. By supporting the gala, attendees and sponsors play a vital role in fostering artistic talent and promoting cultural enrichment.

Guests to The Phantom Cabaret Gala will be transported back to the vibrant era of the 1920s as they enjoy a spectacular evening that includes live performances, entertainment, drinks and lite bites, and heartfelt presentations from performers whose lives have been profoundly impacted by the theatre group’s programming and artistic education; all in the name of charity.

The annual Phantom Cabaret Gala is not just a fundraiser; it is a celebration of the profound impact that the performing arts can have on society. It is an opportunity for the community to come together in support of a cause that changes lives and fosters a love for the arts. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be purchased online at www.ThePhantomProjectsTheatre.com/Gala.

Support the arts, change lives, and join us on August 3rd, 2024 for a night to remember!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Time: 6PM

Location: The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot - 311 S. Euclid Street, La Habra, CA 90631

Theme: Roaring 20’s Cabaret

Attire: Roaring 20’s inspired or formal evening wear

Activities: Drinks & Lite Bites, Silent Auction, Live Performances, and Special Presentations

About Phantom Projects Theatre Group:

Phantom Projects Theatre Group is a nonprofit organization located in Orange County, California dedicated to bringing performing arts to the community. Through engaging productions and educational programming, we aim to inspire, educate, and entertain, fostering a love for the arts and a sense of community while introducing students, residents, and the underserved and at-risk youth to the wonderful and transformative world of live theatre and performing arts. Appointed by both the city of La Habra, California and the city of La Mirada, California as the resident theatre production company selected to operate and oversee both respective community theatres, The Phantom Projects Theatre Group has a long-standing of creating cultural arts and social impact for over 20 years.

The Phantom Cabaret Gala For The Arts Charity Fundraiser Teaser Video