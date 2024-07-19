Submit Release
AACM has launched an investigation into a cargo aircraft tire burst incident

MACAU, July 19 - On July 19, 2024, a MYU862 cargo flight flying from Macau International Airport to Kuching International Airport, with a Boeing 737-400F aircraft, experienced a tire burst during takeoff roll at around 01:30 at Macau International Airport. The pilot immediately aborted takeoff and maneuvered the aircraft off the runway. There were 3 crew members and 1 aircraft engineer on board, and no injuries were reported.

After the incident, the airport concessionaire (CAM) immediately responded, and the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) promptly initiated contingency procedures upon receipt of the notification. The AACM Accident Prevention and Investigation Group arrived on site to assess the situation and found that the left main landing gear tire of the cargo flight had burst. CAM subsequently closed the runway for a full inspection.

The airport runway resumed normal operations at 6:45 this morning, and flight operations have returned to normal by now. The AACM has also launched a formal investigation into the incident.

The cargo aircraft is registered in Indonesia under PT. My Indo Airlines, which operates a scheduled cargo flight service between Balikpapan Malaysia to Macao to Kuching Malaysia.

