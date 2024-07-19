Online Change.Org Petition Launched to Advocate for Michelle Obama as 2024 Democratic Presidential Candidate

Michelle Obama official portrait

It is up to us to choose who we want to lead us.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new online petition has been launched urging Americans to advocate for Michelle Obama as a potential Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election. The petition underscores the belief that democracy should truly be "for the people, by the people," and emphasizes the importance of citizens having a direct say in their leadership choices.

"I believe that democracy is for the people, by the people, and it is up to us to choose who we want to lead us. Do we stand by the wayside, patiently waiting for someone else to decide who we want for our Democratic nominee, or do we stand up and say who we want?" the petition begins. "Of course, we will vote for Biden if he is the Democratic nominee from the Democratic Convention. However, we have the right to choose."

The petition calls on Americans to rally behind Michelle Obama, highlighting her leadership qualities and potential to guide the nation through critical issues such as democracy, women's rights, and environmental protection. "Yes, she says she doesn't want to run. However, she might change her mind if she knows how much we want her to run for the office of the Presidency when democracy, women's rights, and the environment are on the line."

Supporters are encouraged to lend their signatures to the petition and share the initiative widely to amplify their collective voice. The petition aims to demonstrate significant public support, which could potentially persuade Michelle Obama to reconsider her stance on running for the Presidency.

The petition can be signed and shared through the following link: https://chng.it/yqXWc76qgy