Weekly Traffic Update: July 19, 2024

N. 2nd St. lane to close for flood monitor installation

During the week of July 22, City crews will close one northbound lane on 2nd St. between Locust St. and Lincoln St. to install a flood monitoring and warning system at the Union Pacific Railroad underpass. The lane closure will be intermittent, opening and closing as needed during the week.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, July 26, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org