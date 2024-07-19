GCC Marketing, Led by Dr. Zohaib Azhar, Becomes First in GCC to Implement Blockchain Smart Contracts for Employment
GCC Marketing, led by Dr. Zohaib Azhar, is the first in the GCC to launch blockchain-based smart contracts for employment, setting a new industry standard.
Blockchain technology has the potential to transform various aspects of our world, including how employment contracts are managed, executed, and verified”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GCC Marketing, Led by Dr. Zohaib Azhar, Becomes First in GCC to Implement Blockchain Smart Contracts for Employment with Insider Group
— Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder
In a groundbreaking development for the GCC region, GCC Marketing, under Dr. Zohaib Azhar’s visionary leadership, has become the first company in the GCC to implement blockchain-based smart contracts for employment agreements and payroll processing. This historic cooperation with Insider Transactions (Insider Group) marks an important step in using technology to improve transparency, efficiency and safety in human resource management.
The revolutionary smart contracts will utilize Ethereum decentralized blockchain which is famous for its robust smart contract capability.
This technology not only promises to make employment agreements and payroll systems simpler but also saves costs considerably as well as brings about improved precision levels. By signing this agreement both GCC Marketing(GCCM Web Design) and INSIDER Group are planning to offer this cutting-edge solution to their customers thereby setting a new benchmark for digital employment practices prevalent across the region. The projected timeline for the completion of the project is estimated to be between 3 to 4 years. Additionally, the team is actively seeking to secure funding soon to support the project's advancement.
Dr. Zohaib Azhar, keen to have digital transformation within the HR space, is at the forefront of this initiative, bringing his expertise to ensure the successful implementation and integration of this technology. Under his leadership, GCC Marketing (GCCM Web Design) and Insider Transactions (Insider Group) are jointly celebrating this milestone as a historic collaboration that will redefine employment practices.
In addition to this groundbreaking project, GCC Marketing, 's CEO Abdul Basit is expanding its focus into Green HRM. The company is actively researching and implementing HR practices that promote environmental sustainability, including green recruitment, training, and performance management. This initiative reflects GCC Marketing’s commitment to not only leading in technology but also contributing to a greener future.
Dr. Zohaib Azhar's future plans also include the development of a progressive framework that offers employees diverse growth opportunities beyond traditional managerial tracks. This includes creating specialized paths such as technical and entrepreneurial tracks, and providing alternative routes for professional development and advancement.
The CEO, Abdul Basit with Dr. Zohaib Azhar, is also exploring the use of virtual reality (VR) to revolutionize training in bias awareness, communication, and interpersonal skills. By leveraging VR technology, both aim to create immersive and interactive training experiences that go beyond traditional methods. This approach promises to enhance the effectiveness of training programs by allowing participants to engage in realistic scenarios, develop empathy, and practice skills in a controlled environment.
Through VR, Dr. Zohaib Azhar envisions a more impactful and engaging way to address critical soft skills and foster a more inclusive and communicative workplace.
About GCC Marketing:
GCC Marketing (GCCM Web Design) is a leading provider of digital marketing and web design services in the GCC region, renowned for its innovation and commitment to excellence.
